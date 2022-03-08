Long-Overdue Refreshed Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Being Deployed Through Update 3.3

The delayed Battlefield 2042 scoreboard refresh is being deployed today through update 3.3, EA DICE has announced.

A lot has been said and written about the troubled launch of Battlefield 2042. Back in January of this year, EA announced the arrival of the Season 1 update alongside various Quality-of-Life changes and an updated scoreboard. Unfortunately, a few weeks after this announcement, the Battlefield team announced that this Season 1 update won’t be arriving before this summer. In addition, the much-needed scoreboard refresh was also pushed back.

Luckily, this long-overdue scoreboard update is arriving later today via Battlefield 2042 update 3.3. In addition to this updated scoreboard functionality within the game, this new update also includes fixes for various bugs alongside control and keybinding-related changes.

“With the introduction of the updated Scoreboard functionality we’d once again like to express our commitment to listening to your feedback and improving your in-game experience with each update”, the Battlefield 2042 team writes.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this update:

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3 Release Notes Fixes, Changes, and Improvements Scoreboard Back in January we revealed our plans for a Scoreboard UI refresh based on community input. Through your feedback, it was clear that more work and time was required to ensure that the first iteration of the refreshed Scoreboard lined up with your expectations. We’ve since collected and listened to your feedback and are now ready to deploy this refresh alongside this update. Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping. The scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard. While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens. The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners, and EA Play Pro subscribers can now enjoy the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle as a thank you for your loyalty from the entire Battlefield team. The bundle contains the following items: Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay

Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30

Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44

Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte

Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin

Resolute Player Card Background

The Steadfast Player Card Icon Players eligible for the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle can find all included items via the Collection and Playercard screens upon login in once Update #3.3 is live. General Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller

Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect

Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4

Established new location for our EU Data Center as Frankfurt Modes Conquest & Breakthrough - fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured

Hazard Zone - fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence

Hazard Zone - fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger

The next Battlefield 2042 is slated for a release early next month. This update will offer a larger set of changes and fixes, as well as the introduction of VOIP functionality for Squads, and the refreshed Scoreboard being available during "End of Round". EA DICE is also aiming for additional balance changes for weaponry on vehicles, including the MC5 Bolte, alongside an overhaul of Attachment behavior for infantry weapons.

Battlefield 2042 is available globally now for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.