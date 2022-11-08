Battlefield 2042 Seemingly Sticking to Only One New Map Per Season Going Forward

Following a near-disastrous launch, Battlefield 2042 hasn’t exactly blown fans away with post-launch content. While new seasons have started to arrive at a more regular three-month cadence, they haven’t been overflowing with content, only delivering a single new Specialist and map each. Now that the game is more stable and quality-of-life improvements and map reworks aren’t as much of a focus, could we expect more new content in future Battlefield 2042 updates? Don’t count on it.

According to a newly-updated section of the official Battlefield 2042 website, “each season introduces a map,” implying a single new battleground per season will continue to be DICE’s standard offering. With only nine maps released thus far, it’s hard not to be disappointed compared to past entries in the Battlefield series. But hey, at least the main game is getting something new. Battlefield Portal, the sandbox mode featuring remade maps from older titles, hasn’t received anything new since launch, and the Battlefield website doesn’t imply any new maps are coming.

The most recent Battlefield 2042 update, Season 2, launched back in August. It added Specialist Charlie Crawford, the Stranded map which takes place in and around a ship abandoned in a dry lakebed, and new “Assignments” challenges. You can get more information on Season 2 here.

We’ve heard surprisingly little about Battlefield 2042 Season 3, even though the update is rumored to arrive in late November. The one thing that has been confirmed is a revamp for Specialists, with more traditional classes like Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon making a return.

Battlefield 2042 is playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. What do you think? Is one Specialist and map per season an acceptable flow of new content, or are EA and DICE doing the bare minimum for Battlefield 2042 while they work on something else?