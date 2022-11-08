Menu
Company

Battlefield 2042 Seemingly Sticking to Only One New Map Per Season Going Forward

Nathan Birch
Nov 8, 2022, 06:32 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Battlefield 2042

Following a near-disastrous launch, Battlefield 2042 hasn’t exactly blown fans away with post-launch content. While new seasons have started to arrive at a more regular three-month cadence, they haven’t been overflowing with content, only delivering a single new Specialist and map each. Now that the game is more stable and quality-of-life improvements and map reworks aren’t as much of a focus, could we expect more new content in future Battlefield 2042 updates? Don’t count on it.

According to a newly-updated section of the official Battlefield 2042 website, “each season introduces a map,” implying a single new battleground per season will continue to be DICE’s standard offering. With only nine maps released thus far, it’s hard not to be disappointed compared to past entries in the Battlefield series. But hey, at least the main game is getting something new. Battlefield Portal, the sandbox mode featuring remade maps from older titles, hasn’t received anything new since launch, and the Battlefield website doesn’t imply any new maps are coming.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Early 2023 Rumors Renewed as EA Promises a Big Game by March

The most recent Battlefield 2042 update, Season 2, launched back in August. It added Specialist Charlie Crawford, the Stranded map which takes place in and around a ship abandoned in a dry lakebed, and new “Assignments” challenges. You can get more information on Season 2 here.

We’ve heard surprisingly little about Battlefield 2042 Season 3, even though the update is rumored to arrive in late November. The one thing that has been confirmed is a revamp for Specialists, with more traditional classes like Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon making a return.

Battlefield 2042 is playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. What do you think? Is one Specialist and map per season an acceptable flow of new content, or are EA and DICE doing the bare minimum for Battlefield 2042 while they work on something else?

Products mentioned in this post

Battlefield 2042
USD 34
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order