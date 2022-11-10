Battlefield 2042 Joining EA Play, More Free Days Coming, Support Beyond Season 4 Promised

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 is nearly here, and EA and DICE have finally provided more details about the game’s next big update, and beyond. First off, EA is looking to get Battlefield 2042 in more hands, by adding the game to the EA Play catalog with the launch of Season 3. Of course, that means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also have access. You’ll also be able to try out the game for free in December, with free-play periods differing depending on the platform you’re playing on.

On Xbox, from December 1 through December 4

On Steam, from December 1 through December 5

On PlayStation, from December 16 through December 23

EA also provided plenty of information on the actual content coming in Battlefield 2042 Season 3, including the seemingly standard one new Specialist and map, reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway, the reintroduction of Specialist classes, and more. As for that new map, it will be a “tighter, infantry-focused” battleground, which DICE heavily hints it set in their home country of Sweden. You can check out the full Season 3 development update video, below.

On the subject of the Specialist revamp, don’t expect it to arrive until 2023 in the latter half of Season 3. EA and DICE did share some details about the new weapon proficiencies for each class.

Assault - Assault Rifle Proficiency

Assault Rifles are ready to fire quicker after sprinting

Engineer - Utility Proficiency

Utility Weapons have improved reloading capabilities

Support - LMG Proficiency

LMG’s have additional magazines and are more efficient when deploying bipods

Recon - Sniper Rifle Proficiency

Faster to stabilize when holding breath, with longer hold breath durations

Meanwhile, here’s some detail on how Manifest and Breakaway will be changing…

Manifest Changes

"With Manifest, the team has reworked the map to bring it in line with the updates that you’ve already experienced with Kaleidoscope, Renewal, and Orbital - bringing the HQ flags closer to the action, and removing redundant playspace. We’ve also worked to improve the visibility that you experience on this map, ensuring that our play spaces are better lit, and that your sightlines are improved when you’re scanning for enemies. You’ll experience better cover, and improved pathing between the flags, with the flags themselves receiving careful attention that ensures that you can better focus your attack and defense when playing the objective."

Breakaway Changes

"In early 2023, we’ll return with a new and improved Breakaway, bringing a dramatic overhaul to the map which see’s us move the Oil Rig much closer to the action, and better focus our gameplay within a more refined playspace. We’ve carefully reviewed the purpose of the Outlook flag and decided that we can create a more engaging round of Conquest without it, empowering us to consider how much of the playspace we should retain on top of the Glacier, and design new ways to play within the ice itself.

There are entire new flags for the map, as well as heavily reworked the Town and nearby Refineries to ensure that you’re able to move with more confidence between these flags when playing as infantry. Ice and Snow shaders have also been reworked, helping to bring a new visual look to the map, and we’re excited to see you get hands on with this one in 2023."

Interestingly, EA and DICE have also confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will receive support beyond Season 4, shooting down rumors they’re prematurely abandoning the game.

Battlefield 2042 is playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. A precise release date for Season 3 has yet to be revealed, but expect it in late November or early December.