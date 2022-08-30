Menu
Company

Battlefield 2042 Brings Back Classes in 2.0 Update; Season 2 Starts on August 30

Ule Lopez
Aug 30, 2022

Remember when Battlefield 2042 ditched Classes? Well, following the spectacular blowout from this idea, we now see that EA and DICE came to their senses and gave the game its identity back. We brought you our first impressions of the new season a few days ago. Now, we get to see the advent of a new Season with the introduction of Classes.

Season 2 of Battlefield 2042, known as Master of Arms, is about to start, folks. The free update will be headlined by the new Stranded map, designed to favor close-quarters combat. This new season will also add a new specialist, a new gadget, two new vehicles, and several new weapons. Here's a quick overview of the features you can expect from this new Season:

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Unveiled – New Map, Specialist, Vehicles, and Much More
  • New Map: Stranded
  • New Specialist: Charlie Crawford
  • New Vehicle: EBLC-Ram
  • New Weapons: AM40, Avancys, PF51
  • New Gadget: Concussion Grenade
  • New Vault Weapons: M16A3 & M60E4
  • New Battlefield Portal Weapons: M2 Carbine, Bren LMG, M95, M249 SAW, AEK-971
  • New Feature: Assignments
  • New Battle Pass
Battlefield 2042

Other notable changes from this new update include a new Home Screen which allows you to view all the available game modes; the return of Rush as a permanently available game mode; Breakthrough will also automatically switch to play one round as both Attacker and Defender after EoR before rotating to the next map; and other QoL improvements.

The new map will be available once Season 2 starts. Season 1 will officially end on August 30 at 08:00 UTC, when Update #2.0.0 goes live. Progression on Season 2 content becomes available on the same day at 12:00 UTC. It's also worth mentioning that if you've missed any unlocks in Battlefield 2042 Season 1, completing assignments will also let you unlock weapons, gadgets, specialists, and vehicles from the previous season.

Once Season 2 goes live, Stranded will be available to play through 24/7 playlists for both Conquest and Breakthrough. The next game update is being assessed for release towards the end of September / start of October. Alongside further fixes and changes, it will include the reworked version of Renewal, the Polaris RZR in-world vehicle, and new Vault Weapons in All-Out Warfare. Battlefield 2042 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Products mentioned in this post

Battlefield 2042
USD 30
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order