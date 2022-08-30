Battlefield 2042 Brings Back Classes in 2.0 Update; Season 2 Starts on August 30

Remember when Battlefield 2042 ditched Classes? Well, following the spectacular blowout from this idea, we now see that EA and DICE came to their senses and gave the game its identity back. We brought you our first impressions of the new season a few days ago. Now, we get to see the advent of a new Season with the introduction of Classes.

Season 2 of Battlefield 2042, known as Master of Arms, is about to start, folks. The free update will be headlined by the new Stranded map, designed to favor close-quarters combat. This new season will also add a new specialist, a new gadget, two new vehicles, and several new weapons. Here's a quick overview of the features you can expect from this new Season:

New Map: Stranded

New Specialist: Charlie Crawford

New Vehicle: EBLC-Ram

New Weapons: AM40, Avancys, PF51

New Gadget: Concussion Grenade

New Vault Weapons: M16A3 & M60E4

New Battlefield Portal Weapons: M2 Carbine, Bren LMG, M95, M249 SAW, AEK-971

New Feature: Assignments

New Battle Pass

Other notable changes from this new update include a new Home Screen which allows you to view all the available game modes; the return of Rush as a permanently available game mode; Breakthrough will also automatically switch to play one round as both Attacker and Defender after EoR before rotating to the next map; and other QoL improvements.

The new map will be available once Season 2 starts. Season 1 will officially end on August 30 at 08:00 UTC, when Update #2.0.0 goes live. Progression on Season 2 content becomes available on the same day at 12:00 UTC. It's also worth mentioning that if you've missed any unlocks in Battlefield 2042 Season 1, completing assignments will also let you unlock weapons, gadgets, specialists, and vehicles from the previous season.

Once Season 2 goes live, Stranded will be available to play through 24/7 playlists for both Conquest and Breakthrough. The next game update is being assessed for release towards the end of September / start of October. Alongside further fixes and changes, it will include the reworked version of Renewal, the Polaris RZR in-world vehicle, and new Vault Weapons in All-Out Warfare. Battlefield 2042 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S