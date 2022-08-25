Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Unveiled – New Map, Specialist, Vehicle, and Much More

At a behind-closed-doors remote event organized earlier this week by DICE and EA, we learned a great deal about the upcoming Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms, which is dropping on August 30th.

The free update will be headlined by the new Stranded map, which has been designed to favor close-quarters combat. During our brief hands-on (limited to just a handful of matches), the map seemed able to provide tight gameplay encounters while allowing for plenty of surprise attacks via less traveled routes. We've captured some footage of Stranded in both Breakthrough and Conquest modes, but you'll need to wait a few more days as the video captures are still embargoed until Monday, August 29th.

With Master of Arms, the developers are also adding a new specialist, a new vehicle, a new gadget, and several new weapons. As previously requested by the community, some weapons from the Battlefield Portal mode have been brought over to All-Out Warfare. Furthermore, the Battlefield Portal mode itself is receiving enhancements to allow for new game types.

By the way, if you've missed any unlocks in Battlefield 2042 Season 1, completing assignments will also let you unlock weapons, gadgets, specialists, and vehicles from the previous season.

Read on for more information on each specific feature and content of Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms.

NEW MAP: STRANDED

Head to Panama in a desert lake drained of water. Fight around and inside a beached container ship housing an illicit arms trading center.

NEW SPECIALIST: CRAWFORD

Utilize the tricks of charismatic arms dealer Charlie Crawford. Pin down enemies with his Mounted Vulcan stationary minigun – controllable by anyone on the battlefield – and supply revived squad members with gadget ammo.

NEW WEAPON: AM40

This powerful carbine offers a midpoint between an assault rifle and a submachine gun.

NEW WEAPON: AVANCYS

A high-tech LMG designed for maximum mobility and attachment compatibility. Nimble but powerful, this weapon is useful for providing fire support.

NEW WEAPON: PF51

Blurring the lines between an SMG and a pistol, the PF51 boasts a huge magazine and is ideal when

fighting groups of enemies. An excellent companion to Recon Specialists.

NEW GADGET: CONCUSSION GRENADE

Create tactical confusion among nearby foes by temporarily disorienting them with this new throwable gadget.

NEW WEAPON: EBLC-RAM

Traverse the battlefield in a unique, four-seater vehicle capable of extreme maneuverability at lower speeds. The EBLC-RAM can protect itself from incoming damage with its AMPs ability and place a spawn beacon on the battlefield.

NEW VEHICLE: POLARIS RZR (launching with the season's first update)

Fast and fun. Jump into this lightweight buggy with a teammate and zip across the battlefield, surprising enemy infantry or gaining new, tactical positions.

ASSIGNMENTS AND VAULT WEAPONS

Complete assignments to earn Vault Weapons. Vault Weapons are weapons previously available only in Battlefield Portal that can now be accessed in All-Out Warfare once unlocked - starting with the iconic M60E4 and M16A3. Do note that Vault Weapons won't have the same customization options as the standard weaponry.

More weapons will be available as the season progresses. Assignments can also be used to unlock gameplay-related items from previous seasons that you might have missed the first time around, including Specialists, weapons, gadgets, and vehicles.

NEW BATTLEFIELD PORTAL WEAPONS AND PLAYSPACES ((launching with the season's first update)

The arsenal of Battlefield Portal is expanding with 5 new weapons from across Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942. New extra-small playspaces focus on the best areas for close-quarters combat across several current Battlefield 2042 maps and allow players to build intense experiences.

NEW BUILDER CAPABILITIES

Leverage the Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms toybox even further within Battlefield Portal. The Builder’s new Custom Conquest pre-set allows new rule modifications to the classic Conquest mode, while user-editable objectives will spawn many novel game types.

UPDATED LAUNCH MAPS

The newly revised versions of Renewal and Orbital will debut this Battlefield 2042 season with changes made to add better traversal, more cover, and other changes to improve playability. Renewal’s new version will deploy in September; the new version of Orbital will deploy in October.