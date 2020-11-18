Battle Royale Is Coming to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is celebrating its anniversary with a huge game update that brings a Battle Royale experience to the beloved real-time strategy game. Up to eight players will be able to participate in a fast-paced mode on five brand new maps; as usual per Battle Royale rules, the last player standing will be the winner. Below you'll find some additional highlights for this anniversary update.

New game mode: Battle Royale!

New seasonal event: The Age of Empires II: DE Anniversary Event!

New Quick Play functionality: featuring Random Map , Battle Royale , and Empire Wars !

functionality: featuring , , and ! Various performance and stability improvements!

Improved wall placement and other quality of life features!

Improved wall placement and other quality of life features!

A plethora of civilization, map, and gameplay balance changes!

The ‘Prefer Random’ multiplayer option now takes effect if selected by a majority of players!

multiplayer option now takes effect if selected by a majority of players! New and improved functionality for the Scenario Editor: including new triggers and .xs scripting support!

When the game launched last year, Chris rated it nine out of ten with the following final comment:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been. As a standalone title, it's fantastic and one that I'd recommend to anybody and everybody.

This year, we got Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, while Age of Empires IV is still being worked on at Relic Entertainment.