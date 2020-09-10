Baldur’s Gate 3 Unveils Crowd Choice on Stadia and Twitch Integration on PC

Some new Baldur's Gate 3 tidbits of information came to light today during the third Community Update shared by Larian. The main focus of the video is the ambition to deliver high-quality cinematics for Baldur's Gate 3 in both single player or multiplayer, as well as interactivity features through streaming on both PC and Google Stadia.

When enabled by the streamer, Crowd Choice brings the journey to YouTube viewers, where the Stadia Viewers can vote. The Streamer is seamlessly presented with the results in percentages, and can then choose to follow the players, or to go their own way.

Twitch integration works by numbering each dialogue option, which corresponds to the viewer choices. This feedback is seamlessly integrated into the game, where both streamer and viewer will see each percentage vote next to each dialogue option. What’s more, players will be able to interact with the Twitch overlay to access the player’s inventory, character sheet, skills, and spells.

Both of these features are launching day 1 of Early Access respectively on PC or Stadia. This not only brings the community closer to the player, but also due to the amount of permutations in dialogues, it enables streamers to “DM” their own adventure for their viewers, and have their viewers partake in their story regardless of whether or not the viewer owns the game. Players will be able to become a part of their favourite streamer’s own private canon. Or, as a streamer, or viewer, hide the feature entirely. It’s up to them. As always, the game reacts appropriately.

Early Access is rapidly approaching, and we’re happy to launch with nearly everything we need to give players a sense of the ambition for Baldur’s Gate 3, as we prepare to embark in the Early Access journey with them, to reach that ambition together.

Dialogues have more permutations than ever before, and so too does the game. Now, not only do we retain the narration our games are so well known for, but you’ll often see the action on screen - whether it’s a vampiric bite in the night, or a slip of the tongue on a goblin’s foot. Of course, there are many, many more - but we don’t want to reveal too much of the story. We want players to discover it. Whether in solo, or with friends - or streaming with their audience - no matter how you choose to experience Baldur’s Gate 3, the tools and systems that allow the game to adapt to the story forged by its players are ready for Early Access, September 30.