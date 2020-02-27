Note: The is a developing story. More detail about Baldur’s Gate III will be added later.

Baldur’s Gate III was first announced back in June of 2019, and fans have been waiting impatiently for actual gameplay footage ever since. Earlier this morning, a handful of screenshots leaked, which showed a game that looked rather similar to Larian’s own Divinity: Original Sin series in terms of viewpoint, visuals, and combat, albeit with much more lavish production values. Well, the actual gameplay reveal is finally here, and the similarity to Divinity and other old-school RPGS has been confirmed. Check out the footage for yourself, below.

I imagine some cranky old CRPG fans are pretty happy right about now! Since announcing Baldur’s Gate III, developer Larian Studios has grown into a true AAA developer, with over 350 employees and they’re promising BG3 will be the proper 100-hour epic western RPG fans have been hungering for. Here’s the game’s official description:

Created in close collaboration with the Dungeons & Dragons team at Wizards of the Coast, Baldur’s Gate III is based off current D&D mechanics and spells and is the official new chapter in the legendary series. Baldur’s Gate III will push the boundaries of the RPG genre and offer a rich narrative with unparalleled player freedom, high-stakes decisions, unique companion characters and memorable combat. It is Larian Studios’ biggest production ever and will be playable together with friends or as a single-player adventure.

Baldur’s Gate III is coming to PC and Google Stadia. A release date has yet to be announced, but Google recently let slip that the game will arrive sometime in 2020. What do you think? Are you excited for BG3 now that you’ve seen it? Or were you perhaps hoping for something a little bit more outside Larian’s usual box?