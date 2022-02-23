Babylon’s Fall x NieR: Automata Collaboration Announced

Babylon's Fall will have a collaboration event with NieR: Automata. This collaboration will take the form of an event that will be supervised by the creative director himself. The collaboration event was announced during NieR: Automata's 5th Anniversary live stream and it will bring unique locations and cosmetic items for players to wear.

Babylon's Fall will be the host of the collaboration. The collaboration event will allow players to explore the Machine Village and the Amusement Park found in NieR: Automata. You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Babylon’s Fall Demo Coming to PS Later This Month, to PC Next Month

In the collaboration event, players will be able to get costumes that make them take the appearance of emblematic characters from NieR: Automata such as 2B, 9S, A2, Commander White, and Operator 210. All of this while being able to enjoy a base, quests, and enemies themed after the world of the game.

The event is going to be overseen by the NieR: Automata creator Yoko Taro with the aid of game designer Takahisa Taura. The event is going to be a limited-time affair and, while it doesn't really have a release time frame to go off from, it's expected to be part of the content of the first Season of Babylon's Fall.

During Valentine's Day, we received news that Babylon's Fall will have a demo headed to PlayStation consoles which will be available to download on February 25. The demo of the game will mark the beginning of the first season of the game. This season will run until May 31 and will be coupled with a Battle Pass.

Babylon's Fall will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Steam) on March 3. One of Wccftech's writers had the chance to talk about the Closed Beta of the game in detail. If you're curious to read what the writer Francesco de Meo thinks about Babylon's Fall so far, feel free to click here.