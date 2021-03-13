AZZA Announces the Overdrive Open-Air Chassis

AZZA has introduced the Overdrive open-air PC case, which is designed to look like a V8 Engine. This design is incredibly unique compared to other PC cases currently out on the market, featuring a gunmetal color scheme and wings similar to the doors on a Lamborghini. Sadly, AZZA has yet to state the price for this unique case, but this case is expected to launch this upcoming April.

The Overdrive open-air PC case has been designed to look like a V8 engine and can support a GPU with a length of up to 400 mm

The design of the Overdrive PC case features a gunmetal grey color scheme with a fully metal interior and exterior. This metal design and color scheme show how this case is designed to look like a V8 engine.

This case features a 200 mm RGB fan designed to look similar to an engine's crankshaft cover. In addition to this 200 mm RGB fan, this case features six fan mounting locations, three on each side of the case, each of these fan mounting locations can support a 120 mm fan. This case also offers six 120 mm fan mounting locations on the top panel of this PC case.

While that is a large amount of support for air cooling, this case does offer support for liquid cooling. This case can support a 360mm radiator on either side to offer a high cooling amount for both the CPU and the graphics card.

The Overdrive open-air PC case offers compatibility for an E-ATX motherboard with a width of up to 280 mm, a max CPU cooler height of up to 80 m, and a maximum graphics card length up to 400 mm. This case offers a wide amount of storage capacity, offering support for up to four 2.5" drives and up to two 3.5" drives.

While some cases sacrifice front IO to offer a unique design, this case offers a modern front IO. This case offers three USB 3.0 ports, HD Audio ports, and a single USB Type-C port. AZZA has yet to release any pricing information for the Overdrive open-air PC case, which is expected to be available in April.