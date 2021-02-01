Huntkey Introduces Two New Modules to its GS Power Supply Series

Huntkey has introduced two new modules to its GS power supply series, and these two new additions are called the GS700 Prime and GS800 Prime. These power supplies are rated 80 PLUS Bronze certification, which means at a 100% workload, these power supplies offer an efficiency level of 82%. There has been no information regarding pricing to availability information regarding either of these power supplies at the time of writing.

The GS700 Prime and the GS800 Prime power supplies feature the same design, and this design showcases a black color scheme with a metal grill above the fan. This fan grill still allows a large amount of air to be easily pushed through the power supply and cool the internal components. This solid black design ensures that this power supply can be easily hidden in nearly any PC case. The size of these power supplies is 140 x 150 x 86 mm, in a Length by Width by height format.

The main difference between these two power supplies is the rated power and the peak power, which can be achieved. The GS700 Prime power supply features a rated power of 600 watts with a peak power of 700 watts, while the GS800 Prime power supply can achieve a rated power of 700 watts with a peak power of 800 watts.

Both of these power supplies feature a 120 mm Hydraulic Bearing fan, and this hydraulic bearing fan ensures a quiet operation and a fast fan speed. This Hydraulic Bearing also ensures a longer life span when compared to other bearing types.

Both the GS700 Prime and the GS800 Prime power supplies feature the same number of connectors, both of these power supplies feature two four-pin connectors, four SATA connectors, and two 6+2 pin PCIe connectors. These power supplies feature many connectors, ensuring that even high-end computers can be built using these power supplies. These power supplies both feature a 20+4 ATX cord length of 500 mm and a CPU 4+4 cord length of 700 mm.

Huntkey has yet to announce any pricing information for either of these power supplies or when these power supplies will be available for purchase.