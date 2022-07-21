Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Confirmed to Release on PC; Release Target Set to Winter 2022

The third installment in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series will finally have its PC port. After the confirmation that all 3 of the games will become available on Xbox platforms, the game is going to be available on Steam. Unfortunately, it will be a little while longer before PC users get their hands on the game.

The Inti Creates development team aims to release Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 this Winter. However, that release date could change depending on whether or not the team faces any predicament during the development. This announcement was dropped earlier today in a tweet from the company that also links to the game's Steam Page. You can see the tweet below:

Important Announcement: Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is coming to PC on Steam! Development has begun with a release target of this Winter. More details will be revealed at a later date. Steam store page: https://t.co/NwEd52Pk7Q pic.twitter.com/z5p1OVuilc — INTI CREATES (@IntiCreatesEN) July 21, 2022

This new entry in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series is a true blue sequel to the previous two games and sees the return of action supervisor Keiji Inafune who worked together with director Yoshihisa Tsuda on the first two games. The game features a new hero called Kirin. She's a shrine maiden with a Septimal power that allows her to seal the abilities of others.

As the story progresses, more fascinating characters will take the stage, delivering fully voiced dialogue without stopping the high-paced action, thanks to the Story Mode+ system. With this system, Characters will be allowed to talk and banter during gameplay, allowing their personalities to shine and the story to develop without diluting the pure action gameplay.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is set to release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on July 28, 2022. The game aims to be released on PC come Winter 2022. However, as stated before, this release date could change. In other news, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection has also managed to snag its release date, so there's some hype. The game is expected to be released on August 30 of this year.