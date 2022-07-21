Menu
Company

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Confirmed to Release on PC; Release Target Set to Winter 2022

Ule Lopez
Jul 21, 2022
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

The third installment in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series will finally have its PC port. After the confirmation that all 3 of the games will become available on Xbox platforms, the game is going to be available on Steam. Unfortunately, it will be a little while longer before PC users get their hands on the game.

The Inti Creates development team aims to release Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 this Winter. However, that release date could change depending on whether or not the team faces any predicament during the development. This announcement was dropped earlier today in a tweet from the company that also links to the game's Steam Page. You can see the tweet below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray, and more Exciting Games Coming Out in July

This new entry in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series is a true blue sequel to the previous two games and sees the return of action supervisor Keiji Inafune who worked together with director Yoshihisa Tsuda on the first two games. The game features a new hero called Kirin. She's a shrine maiden with a Septimal power that allows her to seal the abilities of others.

As the story progresses, more fascinating characters will take the stage, delivering fully voiced dialogue without stopping the high-paced action, thanks to the Story Mode+ system. With this system, Characters will be allowed to talk and banter during gameplay, allowing their personalities to shine and the story to develop without diluting the pure action gameplay.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is set to release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on July 28, 2022. The game aims to be released on PC come Winter 2022. However, as stated before, this release date could change. In other news, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection has also managed to snag its release date, so there's some hype. The game is expected to be released on August 30 of this year.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order