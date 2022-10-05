Menu
Company

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will Release on Steam on October 13

Ule Lopez
Oct 5, 2022, 01:58 PM EDT
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been out on other platforms for some time now and is currently available on most consoles. The game’s seen a couple of updates, including small bits of DLC that we previously covered. At that point, a PC version was mentioned, but it wasn’t released yet. PlayStation is in a similar state, as they’ll see the game in December 2022.

PC users won’t have to wait for much longer, though. Next week, on October 13th, 2022, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will release on PC via Steam. This was confirmed by an announcement from Inti Creates. The PC version of the game will release with the same amount of content that players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch have, so they aren’t behind.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is Coming to PlayStation on December 15

This content includes the first two updates in Azure Striker Gunvolt 3’s update campaign, which brought features like Trial Mode, D-Nizer Mode, and a brand new boss fight to the game. PC will also be receiving the upcoming Epilogue ATEMS story expansion and also supports 120fps gameplay.

On the topic of Steam, the Steam Next Fest is currently underway. In it, players are able to try out upcoming titles being sold through Steam. Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is in this program, and players can download a demo and try the game out themselves. Demo players have a small bit of incentive; any progress they make in the demo will carry over to the full release next week.

The demo will allow you to play from the opening mission up until the mission “Holy Night XIII”, and is available from today (October 3rd, 2022) until October 10th, 2022. We’ll continue to update as more information about the game is released.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is available now on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version will launch on Steam on October 13th, 2022, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions will launch on December 15th.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order