Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is Coming to PlayStation on December 15

Inti Creates’ Azure Striker Gunvolt series is a trilogy of side-scrolling shooters originally released on the Nintendo platforms, and later elsewhere. The team behind the games released the third game, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, on Nintendo Switch back in July, as well as on Xbox Series at the start of last month.

On that note, there’s an update relating to its platforms. Inti Creates revealed today that PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will get their own versions of Azure Striker Gunvolt 3. Alongside that, there’s a new DLC release for the game, known as the EX Image Pulses Elise and Asroc Pack.

You can view a trailer for the new DLC below.

Okay, so, on the first note, the PlayStation release; those versions will be released on December 15th, 2022. So, maybe around the time the PC version comes around. PlayStation 4 users can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at no extra charge, and all PlayStation 5 users can experience Gunvolt 3’s fast-paced gameplay at 120 frames per second. Both versions will launch with all planned DLC content, and buying the game will cost about $29.99 USD.

As for the EX Image Pulses Elise and Asroc Pack, this pack adds new Skill Pulses for the player to use and new Image Pulses to change the gameplay. This DLC pack is $1.99 USD, but if you download it within the first two weeks of release, it’s not only free, but you can keep it. This content is available today on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series.

Finally, there’s an update relating to the Story update, Epilogue ATEMS. Epilogue ATEMS follows Zed-Omega, leader of the ATEMS organization, and will release on December 15th, 2022 (the same day the PlayStation versions release). There’s still no release date for when the PC version will release, other than Winter 2022, but we’ll update as more information is released.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series. It will be released on December 15th, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and sometime in Winter 2022 on PC via Steam.