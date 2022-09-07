Atomic Heart To Be Published by Focus Home in Early 2023

Open world shooter Atomic Heart has found a Western publisher thanks to the freshly announced deal between Mundfish and Focus Home Interactive.

The announcement also comes with a slightly veiled confirmation of a delay, as the press release says that the game originally scheduled for 2022 will now launch in the Winter season, so presumably in the very first months of 2023. A more precise release date for Atomic Heart will be reportedly shared soon.

Robert Bagratuni, CEO of Mundfish, said in a statement:

Five years ago, when we founded the studio, we set ourselves the goal of creating a world-class product that could be appreciated by millions of people all over the world. And now, when the stakes are as high as ever, we are finally ready to release the momentum we have been accumulating over these years. We couldn’t be happier to head to the release with such an experienced publisher, and we have no doubt that Focus Entertainment will make the upcoming game launch truly outstanding.

Julien Ramette, Chief Business Development Officer at Focus Entertainment, added:

It’s an honor to collaborate with a studio as talented as Mundfish. We were amazed by Robert and his teams’ creative minds as soon as we started exchanging. The AAA standards they’ve provided for their first game is truly an accomplishment. Atomic Heart is sure to honor all players in search of an original, new generation experience.

We've covered Atomic Heart repeatedly since its unveiling in May 2018. The coverage also includes three exclusive interviews with Robert Bagratuni: one conducted in early 2019, another in mid-2020, and the third earlier this year.

As a reminder, the game will support advanced ray traced features on PC thanks to the partnership with NVIDIA. Atomic Heart will also launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X consoles.