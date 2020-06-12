Atlus’ Upcoming 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Finally Dated For September Release
Vanillaware's among one of my favorite Japanese developers, renowned for their distinct art style. It's been years since the releases of Dragon's Crown Pro and Muramasa: The Demon Blade. Their latest title 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has been teased and previewed at E3 trade shows for over three years now but Atlus has finally released a new preview trailer during IGN's Summer of Gaming presentation that has announced both a post-launch English dub but more importantly a final release date for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has been immensely popular in Japan as one of the best adventure titles of recent years, even getting rare praise from NieR Automata creator Yoko Taro. To quote a message that was translated by native Japanese and posted on Dualshockers, Yoko Taro had this to say about 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.
Vanillaware is like a treasure we must all protect, so you should definitely buy 13 Sentinels. Even just one more copy sold can make a difference. I usually don’t care about whether a game will sell or not. I don’t even care if Atlus ends up closing down one day. But I definitely don’t want Vanillaware to disappear. Japan needs Vanillaware.
Brand new for the Western release, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will also feature an English dub to arrive some time after launch as a free English patch. This has been a recent trend among Japanese titles recently, most recently with the surprise patch for My Hero One's Justice 2 adding in an English dub featuring the anime cast.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will not feature a release on PlayStation Vita in the West. Instead, expect to play Vanillaware's latest cross-genre title on September 8th, exclusively on PlayStation 4.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter