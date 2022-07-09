ASUS Z690 Motherboards Receive Official BIOS Support For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

ASUS has officially released its latest Z690 motherboard BIOS which supports Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are due for launch later this year.
Following ASRock who's the first to release 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS support for their Z690, H670, B660 & H610 motherboards, ASUS has now released their own BIOS support but so far, they are limiting to just Z690 motherboards. Rest assured, we will see ASUS and other manufacturers add BIOS support for the upcoming processors on the rest of their motherboards as time goes by.
Press Release: ASUS today announced BIOS support & updates readying a range of motherboards for a new wave of Intel CPUs. ASUS provides convenient tools to update the BIOS, BIOS Flashback, and EZ Flash. The design of BIOS Flashback allows users to update the BIOS without entering the BIOS screen, and the ASUS EZ Flash 3 program allows them to easily update the BIOS version without entering the Windows operating system.
ASUS 600-series motherboards will receive support for these new CPUs according to the chart below.
All UEFI BIOS updates will be available on the respective motherboard support pages, which can be accessed via the ASUS Support website.
|Chipset
|Product line
|Model name
|BIOS version
|Z690
|ROG
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL
|1601
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME
|1601
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA
|1601
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO
|1601
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX
|1601
|ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA
|1601
|ROG STRIX
|ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI
|1601
|ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI
|1601
|ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI
|1601
|ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
|1601
|ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI
|1601
|ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI
|1601
|ProArt
|ProArt Z690-CREATOR WIFI
|1601
|PRIME
|PRIME Z690-A
|1601
|PRIME Z690-P WIFI
|1603
|PRIME Z690-P
|1603
|PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4
|1603
|PRIME Z690-P D4
|1603
|PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4
|1603
|TUF GAMING
|TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS
|1601
|TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI
|1601
|TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4
|1601
|TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4
|1601
