ASUS Z690 Motherboards Receive Official BIOS Support For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

ASUS has officially released its latest Z690 motherboard BIOS which supports Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are due for launch later this year.

ASUS Z690 Motherboards Are Ready For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs That Launch Later This Fall

Following ASRock who's the first to release 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS support for their Z690, H670, B660 & H610 motherboards, ASUS has now released their own BIOS support but so far, they are limiting to just Z690 motherboards. Rest assured, we will see ASUS and other manufacturers add BIOS support for the upcoming processors on the rest of their motherboards as time goes by.

Press Release: ASUS today announced BIOS support & updates readying a range of motherboards for a new wave of Intel CPUs. ASUS provides convenient tools to update the BIOS, BIOS Flashback, and EZ Flash. The design of BIOS Flashback allows users to update the BIOS without entering the BIOS screen, and the ASUS EZ Flash 3 program allows them to easily update the BIOS version without entering the Windows operating system.

ASUS 600-series motherboards will receive support for these new CPUs according to the chart below.

All UEFI BIOS updates will be available on the respective motherboard support pages, which can be accessed via the ASUS Support website.