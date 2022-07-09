Menu
Company

ASUS Z690 Motherboards Receive Official BIOS Support For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 8, 2022
ASUS Z690 Motherboard Listed By Canadian Retailer - Include ROG Maximus, ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming & Prime Series

ASUS has officially released its latest Z690 motherboard BIOS which supports Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are due for launch later this year.

ASUS Z690 Motherboards Are Ready For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs That Launch Later This Fall

Following ASRock who's the first to release 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS support for their Z690, H670, B660 & H610 motherboards, ASUS has now released their own BIOS support but so far, they are limiting to just Z690 motherboards. Rest assured, we will see ASUS and other manufacturers add BIOS support for the upcoming processors on the rest of their motherboards as time goes by.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
GPD Win Max 2 handheld console with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U obliterates the Intel Core i5-1260P variant with far better gaming performance

Press Release: ASUS today announced BIOS support & updates readying a range of motherboards for a new wave of Intel CPUs. ASUS provides convenient tools to update the BIOS, BIOS Flashback, and EZ Flash. The design of BIOS Flashback allows users to update the BIOS without entering the BIOS screen, and the ASUS EZ Flash 3 program allows them to easily update the BIOS version without entering the Windows operating system.

ASUS 600-series motherboards will receive support for these new CPUs according to the chart below.

ASUS Z690 Motherboards Are Ready For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs That Launch Later This Fall

All UEFI BIOS updates will be available on the respective motherboard support pages, which can be accessed via the ASUS Support website.

Chipset Product line Model name BIOS version
Z690 ROG ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL 1601
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME 1601
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA 1601
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO 1601
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX 1601
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA 1601
ROG STRIX ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI 1601
ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI 1601
ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI 1601
ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4 1601
ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI 1601
ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI 1601
ProArt ProArt Z690-CREATOR WIFI 1601
PRIME PRIME Z690-A 1601
PRIME Z690-P WIFI 1603
PRIME Z690-P 1603
PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 1603
PRIME Z690-P D4 1603
PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4 1603
TUF GAMING TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS 1601
TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI 1601
TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4 1601
TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 1601

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
Filter videos by
Order