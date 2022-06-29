ASRock First To Release Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU BIOS Support For Its Z690, H670, B660 & H610 Motherboards

ASRock has just the first Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU BIOS support for its existing Z690, H670, B660, and H610 motherboards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Get First BIOS Support By ASRock, Enabled Across Z690, H670, B660 & H610 Motherboards

Press Release: The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and small form factor PC manufacturer, ASRock has announced BIOS updates for its Intel 600 series motherboards to support the soon-released Intel desktop processors.

ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT Phantom Gaming D OC 12 GB Graphics Card Review – Extra Bling For High-End Gamers

ASRock has been completely dedicated to EZ update/setting. As the first generation of LGA1700 socket motherboards, most ASRock Intel 600 series motherboards are equipped with a BIOS flashback button that allows users to update BIOS with USB Flash Drive easily.

Furthermore, ASRock adds Auto Driver Installer(ADI) to the newest BIOS of all Intel 600 series motherboards. ADI ensures the ability of Ethernet connection and provides a convenient way to install all drivers needed without any annoying application lifted in your OS. That is to say, no need to worry about not having the CD ROM for support CD, and you could set the system just in a blink.

The latest BIOS update will be available to download from our website or simply updated through ASRock APP Shop. Find your Intel 600 series model and download the new BIOS here:

Model Name BIOS Version Z690 Chipset Z690 AQUA OC 9.01 Z690 AQUA 9.01 Z690 Taichi 12.01 Z690 Taichi Razer Edition 12.01 Z690 PG Velocita 11.01 Z690 Extreme 8.01 Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E 8.01 Z690 Steel Legend/D5 7.01 Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E/D5 7.01 Z690 Steel Legend 8.01 Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E 8.01 Z690 PG Riptide 8.01 Z690 Pro RS 9.02 Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 10.01 Z690 Phantom Gaming 4/D5 8.01 Z690M PG Riptide/D5 6.01 Z690M Phantom Gaming4 9.02 Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 10.01 Z690M-ITX/ax 8.02 H670 Chipset H670 Steel Legend 9.02 H670 PG Riptide 9.02 H670M Pro RS 8.02 H670M-ITX/ax 8.02 B660 Chipset B660 Steel Legend 6.04 B660 Pro RS 10.03 B660M Steel Legend 7.03 B660M Pro RS/D5 3.04 B660M PG Riptide 2.03 B660M Pro RS 7.01 B660M Pro RS/AX 2.02 B660M Phantom Gaming4 5.01 B660M-HDV 9.01 B660M-HDVP/D5 4.04 B660M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 3.04 B660M-ITX/ac 4.04 B660M-ITX/eDP 3.04 H610 Chipset H610M/ac 9.01 H610M-HDV/M.2 9.01 H610M-HDV 6.02 H610M-HVS 6.02 H610M-HDV/M.2 R2.0 2.01 H610M-HVS/M.2 R2.0 2.01 H610M-HDVP/D5 4.04 H610M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 4.04 H610M-ITX/ac 4.04 H610M-ITX/eDP 2.04

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are aiming a launch later this year so expect more information to be available in the coming months. We are already getting the first performance leaks from engineering samples which show a nice uplift over Alder Lake CPUs.