ASUS X670E, X670, B650E & B650 Motherboards Listed In AGESA BIOS Table

While ASUS has revealed its top X670E motherboards, the manufacturer is also cooking up several X670, B650E & B650 motherboards. We got to see some of the B650 motherboards last month and now we have the full list thanks to a public BIOS table.

ASUS Readies At Least 22 AMD X670E, X670, B650E & B650 Motherboards For Ryzen 7000 CPUs

We have already given our readers a detailed roundup of the ASUS X670E motherboard lineup here and as mentioned above, you can also check out a few B650/B650E motherboards here. As of now, ASUS is working on at least 22 motherboards for Ryzen 7000 CPUs, these include 9 B650(E) series & 13 X670(E) series products. The full list of motherboards along with their latest available BIOS is as follows:

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboards:

ASUS B650E & B650 Motherboards:

The list obviously isn't final and we should also point out that AMD's AGESA 1.0.0.1 Patch H isn't the latest BIOS for Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Motherboard vendors are expected to introduce AGESA 1.0.0.2 at launch for their X670E, X670, B650E, and B650 motherboards. The new BIOS will also be getting its fair share of patches before vendors start moving to 1.0.0.3. It will be a similar journey for AGESA as the one we saw on the AM4 platform so be prepared and know that there will be lots of DRAM, CPU, and platform optimizations coming to AM5 in the months (and years) ahead.

The AMD X670E & X670 motherboards will hit retail shelves on the 27th of September while the B650E & B650 motherboards will be available starting 10th of October.

