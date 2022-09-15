Menu
Company

ASUS X670E, X670, B650E & B650 Motherboards Listed In AGESA BIOS Table

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 15, 2022, 07:12 AM EDT

While ASUS has revealed its top X670E motherboards, the manufacturer is also cooking up several X670, B650E & B650 motherboards. We got to see some of the B650 motherboards last month and now we have the full list thanks to a public BIOS table.

ASUS Readies At Least 22 AMD X670E, X670, B650E & B650 Motherboards For Ryzen 7000 CPUs

We have already given our readers a detailed roundup of the ASUS X670E motherboard lineup here and as mentioned above, you can also check out a few B650/B650E motherboards here. As of now, ASUS is working on at least 22 motherboards for Ryzen 7000 CPUs, these include 9 B650(E) series & 13 X670(E) series products. The full list of motherboards along with their latest available BIOS is as follows:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme Motherboard Leaks Out, Overclocker Claims Running Intel Core i9-13900K CPU at 6.5 GHz With 1.45V

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboards:

ASUS B650E & B650 Motherboards:

ASUS X670E, X670, B650E & B650 Motherboards Listed In AGESA BIOS Table 2

The list obviously isn't final and we should also point out that AMD's AGESA 1.0.0.1 Patch H isn't the latest BIOS for Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Motherboard vendors are expected to introduce AGESA 1.0.0.2 at launch for their X670E, X670, B650E, and B650 motherboards. The new BIOS will also be getting its fair share of patches before vendors start moving to 1.0.0.3. It will be a similar journey for AGESA as the one we saw on the AM4 platform so be prepared and know that there will be lots of DRAM, CPU, and platform optimizations coming to AM5 in the months (and years) ahead.

The AMD X670E & X670 motherboards will hit retail shelves on the 27th of September while the B650E & B650 motherboards will be available starting 10th of October.

Many thanks to Nexus for the tip!

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order