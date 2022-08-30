ASUS B650E & B650 Motherboard Lineup Leaks Out, First Look at ASRock’s B650 LiveMixer PCB

AMD's B650E motherboards have been officially announced alongside the standard B650 products and we are already getting our first taste of real products based on these chipsets.

ASUS's B650E & B650 Motherboard Lineup Leaks Out & ASRock's B650 LiveMixer PCB Pictured

The AMD B650E & B650 motherboards are going to be a mainstream and more affordable option compared to the higher-end X670E & X670 offerings. The B650E motherboards will offer PCIe Gen 5.0 slot and PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 support while the B650 motherboards will have either Gen 5.0 slots or Gen 5.0 M.2 ports. The motherboards are expected to hit the retail shelves at prices starting at $125 US as confirmed by AMD and go up from there. The reason why B650E motherboards will be slightly more expensive is due to the fact that they require more PCB layers for signal integrity of maintaining both Gen 5.0 slots and Gen 5.0 M.2 ports.

Listed over at Hardwareluxx.de forums by user, Reous, we have a list of ASUS B650E and B650 motherboards listed with their form factors and PCIe Gen 5 (slot/M.2) support. It looks like the entire list of B650 motherboards from ASUS will feature a PCIe Gen 4.0 primary slot but a Gen 5 storage slot whereas the single B650E motherboard will come with a Gen 5.0 slot and M.2 port. Following is the full list:

ROG STRIX B650E-E Gaming WiFi - 2 PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots + 3 PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 + 1 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

ROG STRIX B650-A Gaming WiFi - 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M,2 + 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi - 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M,2 + 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

TUF Gaming B650 Plus - 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M,2 + 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

TUF Gaming B650M-Plus WiFi - 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 + 1 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

TUF Gaming B650M-Plus - 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 + 1 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

Prime B650-Plus - 2x PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots + 1 PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 + 1 PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2

ASUS B650E & B650 Motherboards (Image Credits: Reous @ Hardwareluxx.de):

In addition to the ASUS motherboards, we also have a look at ASRock's upcoming B650 LiveMixer motherboard. In fact, the motherboard is less of a retail product and more of a PCB for the retail unit. The PCB is splattered with various colors (yellow/white) and we can see the layout offering a total of 16+2+1 phase VRMs that will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors.

This is a standard ATX offering with four DDR5 DIMM slots and there's only a single Promontory 21 chipset as opposed to the dual chipsets featured on the X670E & X670 motherboards. There are three PCIe slots and four M.2 slots so based on the design, we can already say that this is a high-end offering.

I think this ASRock board is similar class with PRO4 and Steel Legend. So then VCore MOS would be 50~60A each. pic.twitter.com/EwrvAgTP8b — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 30, 2022

Our Twitter friend, Harukaze5719, give us a good rundown of the possible VRM configuration that the motherboard would use. Also, based on previous information from Videocardz, we know that this motherboard is one of the several products that ASRock is working on with the full lineup as follows:

NZXT N7-B65XT

B650E Steel Legend

B650E ITX

B650E Pro RS

B650E Phantom Gaming Riptide

B650E Phantom Gaming-ITX/AX

B650 Phantom Gaming Velocita

B650M Phantom Gaming Riptide

B650M-C

B650-C

B650 LiveMixer

B650 PG Lightning

The AMD B650E & B650 motherboards will be launching on the 10th of October, just a few weeks after the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs and X670E/X670 motherboards.

News Sources: Momomo_US , Weibo