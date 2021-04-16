  ⋮  

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop With Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA RTX 3060 & 144 Hz 1080p Display Listed For $1799 US

A second ASUS laptop featuring Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs has been listed by Amazon. This time, we have Amazon Italy who has listed the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 model which will be priced slightly below the premium $2000 US+ range of laptops and deliver great performance capabilities.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop Equipped With Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i7 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Listed

Yesterday, we reported about the leaked ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop which was also listed by Amazon and today we are looking at the upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop. The ASUS TUF Gaming lineup is more of a mainstream laptop solution but the variant listed here costs well over $1500 US. The specific variant 'F17 FX706HM-HX062T' features a 17.3-inch display that features anti-glare technology and offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

ASUS’s High-End ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptops With Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i9 CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs Listed

ASUS F17 TUF Gaming official description

  • Gaming notebook with a distinctive design and high build quality, with a gaming-optimized keyboard with RGB backlighting
  • NumberPad numeric keypad integrated into the mouse pad, DTS Audio technology with bidirectional AI system for noise cancellation and complete cooling system for effective and long-term performance use
  • Cutting-edge performance with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card designed for professional gaming and maximum durability for everyday tasks
  • Complete connectivity thanks to a full set of I / O ports, fast WiFi 6 (802.11ax), and HD 720p webcam
  • Perfect for those looking for a high-performance notebook in a lightweight and durable design, suitable for all occasions for gaming, content creation, and intensive work

In terms of specifications, the ASUS TUF Gaming 17 laptop features the Intel Tiger Lake-H, Core i7-11800H CPU. This CPU packs 8 cores, 16 threads and is based on the 10nm Willow Cove x86 core architecture. The CPU has a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz. It comes with 24 MB of Cache, an Iris Xe (GT1) GPU clocked at 1450 MHz, and a TDP of 45W which is configurable down to 35W.

  • asus-tuf-gaming-f17-laptop-with-intel-core-i7-11800h-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-_3
  • asus-tuf-gaming-f17-laptop-with-intel-core-i7-11800h-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-_4
  • asus-tuf-gaming-f17-laptop-with-intel-core-i7-11800h-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-_2

For graphics, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB variant which features 3840 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps that delivers a bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The GPU has a TGP range of 60-115W but it isn't mentioned if this specific laptop is using the Max-Q or Max-P variant.

Other specifications include 16 GB of DDR4 memory which is upgradable to 32 GB, 1 TB of SSD storage space, Integrated WiFi 6E support with Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, & a 90Whr battery. The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop also comes with a full-sized backlit keyboard & weighs 2.6 kg. The model is listed online for €1,799.00 EUR so that should put the US cost around $1800 US.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:

CPU NameCPU ArchitecturePlatformCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (Max on 1-Core)CacheGPU (Xe) CoresGPU (Xe) ClockTDP
Core i9-11980HK10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.6 GHz5.0 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 65W)
Core i9-11900H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.5 GHz4.9 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i7-11800H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.4 GHz4.6 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11600H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.9 GHz4.6 GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11400H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.7 GHz4.5GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11260H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.6 GHz4.4 GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i7-11390H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.4 GHz5.0 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i7-11375H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.3 GHz5.0 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i7-11370H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.3 GHz4.8 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i5-11320H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.2 GHz4.5 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i5-11300H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.1 GHz4.4 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107?GA107?GA106GA104-770GA104-775
SMs1620304048
CUDA Cores20482560384051206144
Base ClockTBATBA1283 MHz1290 MHz1245 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1703 MHz1620 MHz1710 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8/16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s288 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP50W?60W?60-115W80-125W80-150W+
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
Launch1H 2021?1H 2021?Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021
