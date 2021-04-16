ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop With Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA RTX 3060 & 144 Hz 1080p Display Listed For $1799 US
A second ASUS laptop featuring Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs has been listed by Amazon. This time, we have Amazon Italy who has listed the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 model which will be priced slightly below the premium $2000 US+ range of laptops and deliver great performance capabilities.
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop Equipped With Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i7 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Listed
Yesterday, we reported about the leaked ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop which was also listed by Amazon and today we are looking at the upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop. The ASUS TUF Gaming lineup is more of a mainstream laptop solution but the variant listed here costs well over $1500 US. The specific variant 'F17 FX706HM-HX062T' features a 17.3-inch display that features anti-glare technology and offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
ASUS F17 TUF Gaming official description
- Gaming notebook with a distinctive design and high build quality, with a gaming-optimized keyboard with RGB backlighting
- NumberPad numeric keypad integrated into the mouse pad, DTS Audio technology with bidirectional AI system for noise cancellation and complete cooling system for effective and long-term performance use
- Cutting-edge performance with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card designed for professional gaming and maximum durability for everyday tasks
- Complete connectivity thanks to a full set of I / O ports, fast WiFi 6 (802.11ax), and HD 720p webcam
- Perfect for those looking for a high-performance notebook in a lightweight and durable design, suitable for all occasions for gaming, content creation, and intensive work
In terms of specifications, the ASUS TUF Gaming 17 laptop features the Intel Tiger Lake-H, Core i7-11800H CPU. This CPU packs 8 cores, 16 threads and is based on the 10nm Willow Cove x86 core architecture. The CPU has a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz. It comes with 24 MB of Cache, an Iris Xe (GT1) GPU clocked at 1450 MHz, and a TDP of 45W which is configurable down to 35W.
For graphics, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB variant which features 3840 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps that delivers a bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The GPU has a TGP range of 60-115W but it isn't mentioned if this specific laptop is using the Max-Q or Max-P variant.
Other specifications include 16 GB of DDR4 memory which is upgradable to 32 GB, 1 TB of SSD storage space, Integrated WiFi 6E support with Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, & a 90Whr battery. The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop also comes with a full-sized backlit keyboard & weighs 2.6 kg. The model is listed online for €1,799.00 EUR so that should put the US cost around $1800 US.
Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:
|CPU Name
|CPU Architecture
|Platform
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core)
|Cache
|GPU (Xe) Cores
|GPU (Xe) Clock
|TDP
|Core i9-11980HK
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.6 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 65W)
|Core i9-11900H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i7-11800H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11600H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11400H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.7 GHz
|4.5GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11260H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i7-11390H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.4 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i7-11375H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.3 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i7-11370H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i5-11320H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i5-11300H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:
|GPU Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|GPU SKU
|GA107?
|GA107?
|GA106
|GA104-770
|GA104-775
|SMs
|16
|20
|30
|40
|48
|CUDA Cores
|2048
|2560
|3840
|5120
|6144
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1283 MHz
|1290 MHz
|1245 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1703 MHz
|1620 MHz
|1710 MHz
|Memory Clock
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|6 GB
|8 GB
|8/16 GB
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Bandwidth
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|288 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TGP
|50W?
|60W?
|60-115W
|80-125W
|80-150W+
|Configurations
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Launch
|1H 2021?
|1H 2021?
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
