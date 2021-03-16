Intel's Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H Mobility CPU has been benchmarked within Geekbench and shows a huge improvement over Comet Lake-H chips. The CPU is part of the 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobility family which is expected to hit the retail segment in various notebook configurations by the first half of 2021.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H 8 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 26% Faster Than Comet Lake-H

The Intel Core i7-11800H will be the fastest Tiger Lake Core i7 CPU in the stack. It will definitely not be the fastest 8 core processor since the Core i9-11900H and the Core i9-11980HK exist too but it is going to tackle the AMD Ryzen 7 lineup based on the Zen 3 core architecture while succeeding Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs.

Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i7-11800H will boast 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU will carry 24 MB of Cache and will feature clock speeds rated at 2.3 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. It will also come with an Intel Xe integrated graphics chip comprised of 32 EUs or 256 cores & clocked at 1450 MH but notebooks featuring the Tiger Lake-H CPUs will be primarily powered by a discrete tier graphics chip from NVIDIA (GeForce RTX 30 GPU). The CPU has a TDP of 45W but will be configurable by OEM partners that will be supplying laptops with the processor.

The Core i7-11800H was tested within Geekbench 5 and scored up to 1537 points in single-core & 8393 points in the multi-core benchmark. Various configurations will feature different performance results especially when we will be looking at different cooling designs and power delivery systems. Comparing the scores to the Intel Core i9-10880H, the Intel Core i7-11800H ends up 21% faster in single-core and 26% faster in multi-core scores. Versus the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, the CPU ends up being 13% faster in single-core and 17% faster in multi-threaded tests.

Compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 series processors, the Core i7-11800H does lose out but not by a big margin. As said before, the Ryzen 9 CPUs will compete with the Intel Core i9 Tiger Lake-H chips and those are yet to be tested. Considering the higher base and boost clocks the Core i9 CPUs offer, the Ryzen 9 5000H lineup will have a hard time staying at the top of things. At the same time, AMD will definitely lead in the efficiency charts and retain better pricing compared to Intel-based laptops. So in the end, AMD still has an upper hand over the Core i9 CPUs.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official: