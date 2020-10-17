At its 2020 ROG Day event, ASUS showcased a range of GUNDAM-themed products including the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX GUNDAM edition graphics card which sports a very stunning design theme.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX GUNDAM Edition graphics card is the top of the line variant from ASUS in its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. While it features the same specs as the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, what makes this variant special is its GUNDAM themed design which looks absolutely stunning. In addition to the GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX GUNDAM, ASUS also unveiled a range of other products which include TUF Gaming graphics cards and boards based on the Z490 and B550 chipsets (via Videocardz / Momomo_US/ Harukaze5719).

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition Graphics Card

As for the design of the card, the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition graphics card look rather impressive with a more aggressive look that comes with three axial-tech-based fans with 13 fan blades & a massive heatsink underneath the shroud. This cooling design comes in a 2.9 slot form factor which is just a cooler way of saying 3-slot design. The graphics card comes with a nice looking backplate which covers the entire length of the card and even extends beyond the PCB. A small cut out at the back helps push air out from the back.









The front of the custom card has a dual-tone design with frames that seem to be made out of aluminum extending out & giving the card a more premium feel which looks similar to ASUS's Poseidon series offerings. The heatsink underneath is made up of a large aluminum fin stack that makes use of at least 6 heat pipes.

Display options on the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090, ROG STRIX 3080, & the ROG STRIX 3070 graphics cards will include triple DisplayPort 1.4a and a dual HDMI 2.1 ports. The card will most definitely feature a factory overclock similar to the ROG STRIX OC which will put the card at 1890 MHz with a maximum TDP (Power Limit) of 480W. Additionally, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 ROG STRIX cards will feature triple 8-pin power connectors while the ROG STRIX RTX 3070 will feature dual 8-pin connectors.

ASUS has mentioned a price of 16,999 Chinese Yen for the graphics card which puts it at around $2500 US. The card is a limited variant that would have minute quantities and would be exclusive for the Asian Pacific market region. Considering that the GeForce RTX 3090 already has a small stock, the GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition would be hard to find.







ASUS also unveiled several hardware products and peripherals that feature the ZEON and E.F.S.F faction themes that can be seen below. We already saw the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme Z490 Gundam edition motherboard a few days ago which the Chinese media has provided a better look at today.

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM (via ITHEAT):





ASUS GUNDAM ROG 2020 Products (E.F.S.F):























ASUS GUNDAM ROG 2020 Products (ZEON):













The full list of ASUS Gundam products include:

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition

ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition

TUF Gaming 3 GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER Overclock 6 GB

TUF Gaming 3 GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER Advanced 6 GB

TUF Gaming Z490- GUNDAM WiFi Motherboard

TUF Gaming B550M ZAKU WiFi Motherboard

TUF Gaming 240 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler (ZEON)

VG27AQL 27" G-Sync 170Hz Compatible Monitor (ZEON) GUNDAM

ROG STRIX 850W Power Supply (E.F.S.F) GUNDAM

ROG STRIX 360 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler (E.F.S.F)

ROG XG279Q 170Hz G-Sync GUNDAM Edition Monitor

As per ASUS, the products were announced as the 40th anniversary of the Gundam series and will be available in the coming weeks but exclusively for the Asian Pacific market as stated above.