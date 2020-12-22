ASUS's ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM edition graphics card has been pictured once again, giving us an even better look at the super limited collectors edition product. The latest photography comes from Chiphell's Forum member, kdtree (via Videocardz), who managed to do a full unboxing of the card.

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition Graphics Card Unboxed & Pictured Up Close, Priced at $2600 US

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX GUNDAM Edition graphics card is the top of the line variant from ASUS in its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. While it features the same specs as the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, what makes this variant special is its GUNDAM themed design which looks absolutely stunning. The card also features the same boost clock as ASUS's ROG STRIX RTX 3090 White edition rated at up to 1890 MHz.

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 With AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne-H & ROG Zephyrus With Intel Core i7-11370H Tiger Lake-H CPUs Spotted



























ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition Graphics Card

As for the design of the card, the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition graphics card looks rather impressive with a more aggressive look that comes with three axial-tech-based fans with 13 fan blades & a massive heatsink underneath the shroud. This cooling design comes in a 2.9 slot form factor which is just a cooler way of saying 3-slot design. The graphics card comes with a nice looking backplate which covers the entire length of the card and even extends beyond the PCB. A small cut out at the back helps push air out from the back.

The front of the custom card has a dual-tone design with frames that seem to be made out of aluminum extending out & giving the card a more premium feel which looks similar to ASUS's Poseidon series offerings. The heatsink underneath is made up of a large aluminum fin stack that makes use of at least 6 heat pipes.









































Display options on the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090, ROG STRIX 3080, & the ROG STRIX 3070 graphics cards will include triple DisplayPort 1.4a and a dual HDMI 2.1 ports. The card will most definitely feature a maximum TDP (Power Limit) of 480W. Additionally, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 GUDAM graphics card will feature triple 8-pin power connectors.











The card is listed for a price of 16,999 Chinese Yen for the graphics card which puts it at around $6500 US. The card is a limited variant that would have minute quantities and would be exclusive for the Asian Pacific market region. Considering that the RTX 3090 already has a small stock, the GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM Edition would be really hard to get your hands on.