ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards Introduced In White Colors

ASUS ROG STRIX has officially launched a white variant of the newest GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 series graphics card with a hint of aRGB on the center of the fans and one end of the GPU. Four different variants have been created for this new color to join the black variants already released by the company.

ASUS ROG STRIX creates four new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards with a bright white color choice

The four new units of the Raptor GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 graphics cards from ROG are:

The ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 24GB ROG STRIX White OC is based on the AD102-300 GPU model from the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. It uses a 4nm fabrication process. The GPU has 16384 CUDA cores, a base clock of 2235 MHz, and a boost clock of 2640 MHz. Compared to the non-OC variant of this model, the boost clock only reaches 2550 MHz. The memory configuration is 24 GB GDDR6X with a 384-bit memory bus and a memory bandwidth of 1008 GB/s for both models. Both have 3 DP 1.4a ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB ROG STRIX White and OC version will be based on the AD103-300 GPU model. It is also built on the 4nm fabrication process and offers 9728 CUDA cores. The base and boost clock of the OC variant are 2205 and 2655 MHz, while the non-OC variant will have a boost clock of 2535 MHz. Both models will have 16 GB GDDR6X memory with a memory bus of 256-bit and bandwidth levels of 16.8 GB/s.

ASUS ROG STRIX has not yet revealed pricing and official shelf date but these variants will likely carry a hefty premium due to the new color choice while retaining the same specifications as the existing ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

News Source: IT Home