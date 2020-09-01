Almost all NVIDIA AIB graphics cards have leaked out by now and the latest one is also their biggest partner, ASUS, whose ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming line of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards leaked over at GamerSky. The graphics cards include all GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 cards.

ASUS ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Custom Graphics Cards Leak Out

The ASUS GeForce RTX 30 series will include three graphics cards series, the flagship ROG STRIX variants, the performance-tuned TUF Gaming variants, and the standard Dual variants. The RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 will be featured in the ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming variants while the RTX 3070 will be featured in all three lineups.

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Series Graphics Cards

As for the design of the card, the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card look rather impressive with a more aggressive look that comes with three axial-tech based fans with 13 fan blades & a massive heatsink underneath the shroud. This cooling design comes in a 2.9 slot form factor which is just a cooler way of saying 3-slot design. The graphics card comes with a nice looking backplate which covers the entire length of the card and even extends beyond the PCB. A small cut out at the back helps push air out from the back.

The front of the custom card has a dual-tone design with frames that seem to be made out of aluminum extending out & giving the card a more premium feel which looks similar to ASUS's Poseidon series offerings. The heatsink underneath is made up of a large aluminum fin stack that makes use of at least 6 heat pipes.

ASUS may also be investing in some cool features such as an RGB strip that runs the entire side length of the card. Display options on the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090, ROG STRIX 3080, & the ROG STRIX 3070 graphics cards will include triple DisplayPort 1.4a and a dual HDMI 2.1 ports. It's also confirmed that the ROG STRIX variants will come in standard and factory overclocked flavors. Additionally, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 ROG STRIX cards will feature triple 8-pin power connectors while the ROG STRIX RTX 3070 will feature dual 8-pin connectors.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Series Graphics Cards

Moving on to the TUF Gaming variants, ASUS is also using a massive cooler on its lineup which includes all three GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 variants. ASUS's Gaming lineup will be making use of slightly modified PCB that isn't as extreme as the ROG STRIX cards but still good enough to handle all that Ampere has to offer.

Like the ROG STRIX lineup, the TUF Gaming series will feature Axial-tech based fans but with 9 fan blades unlike the 13 blades on the ROG STRIX variants. They will also feature 0dB fan technology and house some quality electrical components to deliver stable power to the GPU and memory.









The cards share the same display configuration as the ROG STRIX variants which are made up of triple DisplayPort 1.4a ports and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a nice looking backplate that has a solid-aluminum GPU plate to hold the cooler to the graphics card. There's also a cut-out for the third fan as the cooler extends beyond the PCB. Finally, you can see a small TUF Gaming logo that illuminates in bright orange colors on the side of the card. All TUF Gaming models including the RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors.

Lastly, we have the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual which will come with a dual-fan and dual-slot design and powered by a dual 8-pin connector configuration. The card will also feature a solid backplate and dual axial-tech based fans.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy. The GA102-300 GPU on the standard model is going to clock in at 1695 MHz.

Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds of 19.5 Gbps. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to come with a total graphics power of 350W (TGP). As per recent leaks, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102 For High-End Gaming

Moving on to the GeForce RTX 3080, the rumor reports that the card will be featuring the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. This cut down SKU will feature the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti that will be arranged in a total of 68 SMs. The standard variant will feature a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

The card is reportedly going to feature up to 10 GB of memory that is also going to be GDDR6X but there are several vendors who will be offering the card with a massive 20 GB frame buffer but at higher prices. Since the memory is running at 19 Gbps across a 320-bit bus interface, we can expect a bandwidth of up to 760 GB/s.

The latest performance leaks also show a considerable performance improvement over the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti in synthetic benchmarks. If the same could translate over to the gaming performance, then Ampere does look like a super enticing product for gamers who have waited for almost 2 years now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300? Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm SMs / CUDA Cores TBD 2944 (46)? 4352 (68) 5248 (82) Boost Clock TBD TBD 1710 MHz 1695 MHz Memory Capacity 6/12 GB GDDR6X 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Bandwidth 384 Gbps (16 Gbps) 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) TDP TBD 220W 320W 350W Launch Timeframe November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced later today at a digital event that will be live-streamed and hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.