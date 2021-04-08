ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Packs A 16″ Display With A 16:10 Aspect Ratio Into A Compact Design

A new trend that has been gaining more and more popularity in the laptop market is using a 16:10 aspect ratio rather than the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Brands like Apple and Dell have done so with the MacBook Pro 16 and XPS series. ASUS is using the 16:10 aspect ratio on their first 16-inch laptop, the ROG Zephyrus M16.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Has A 94% Screen-To-Body Ratio And Is Smaller Than The Zephyrus M15

Along with a leaked image, Amazon listings first spotted by My Laptop Guide from various regions have revealed the specifications of the various ROG Zephyrus M16 models. The major difference between the M16 and the MacBook Pro 16 is the hardware available inside. The 16:10 aspect ratio is something that has become sought after, but with Apple and Dell, you trade off powerful components for a thinner, more premium design.

Inside the ROG Zephyrus M16, it comes equipped with the Tiger Lake-H processors with either the i9-11900H or the i7-11800H. Both are 8-core, 16-thread processors, but the i9-11900H has a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock of 4.9 GHz which is slightly higher than the 2.4 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock of the i7-11800H. Note that these processors do not have the K in the nomenclature which means that both of them are locked. The graphics cards on the M16 are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3060, or RTX 3050 Ti.









The dimensions of the ROG Zephyrus M16 have been included in the listings. The M16 will be 35.5 x 24.3 x 2.29 cm and if we compare that to the G15 which is 35.5 x 24.3 x 1.99 cm, the M16 is the same size but is 30mm thicker. It is actually smaller than the 15-inch M15 which is 36 x 25.2 x 18.9 cm. ASUS has managed to achieve a 94% screen-to-body ratio which is slightly higher than the 93.7% seen on the 2020 Dell XPS. The display options are a 16-inch 165Hz panel with a 2560×1600 resolution or a 16-inch 1920×1200 144Hz display. The display has 100% DCI-P3 coverage as well as Adaptive-Sync support for the WUXGA variant. Other information regarding G-Sync, response time, and panel type is not available.

Below is the official description of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16:

Notebook with WUXGA Adaptive Sync display with ultra-thin bezels and a 94% screen-to-body ratio, Pantone Validated certified with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and 16:10 aspect ratio that expand your range of vision and action

Keyboard optimized to be more resistant and silent with 1-zone RGB lighting, Ergolift hinge with ergonomic lift that can be rotated up to 180 ° for playing and working in the best possible comfort

Performance at a higher level of speed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and the state-of-the-art 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H

Processor with the application of Liquid Thermal liquid metal thermal compound to ensure high performance even under stress

Maximum audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos technology consisting of six speakers with dual woofers, 3D microphone array and two-way AI system for noise cancellation

Perfect for those looking for a design notebook, compact and lightweight, which offers maximum performance for professional gaming and work even under stress and with prolonged use

In the current listings, there are three models, the GU603HR (RTX 3070), GU603HM (RTX 3060), and GU603HE (RTX 3050 Ti). They all feature the same option for processors but differ in the graphics card department and the display options. The retailers expect the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 to fall between €1800 ($2,142) and €2700 ($3,214).