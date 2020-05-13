Today, Dell announces the launch of its 2020 consumer laptop lineup featuring a diverse portfolio of products in its XPS, Alienware, and Gaming families. The laptops not only come with improved specifications but also feature better aesthetics, offering comfort of use for all kinds of workload, whether it be intense gaming or just casual office work.

Dell's XPS, Alienware & Gaming 2020 Notebook Lineup Unveiled - Intel 10th Gen CPUs & NVIDIA/AMD GPU Options In Elegant Designs For Every Type of Consumer

Dell's 2020 lineup of notebooks is composed in three different categories, the elegant XPS series for everyday use, the mainstream 'G' Gaming series, and the enthusiast options falling under the Alienware brand. All three families have various products available in 17 & 15-inch form factors so let's take a look at Dell's 2020 lineup. The lineup along with its availability and prices is listed below while specifications of Dell's 2020 laptop lineup are mentioned in detail.

Dell G5 15 SE Laptop Official – Up To AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 Core CPU, Radeon RX 5600M Graphics & 1080p 144 Hz Display

XPS 15

○ Availability: May 13, 2020

○ Starting price: $1,299.99

○ Availability: May 13, 2020 ○ Starting price: $1,299.99 XPS 17

○ Availability: Summer 2020

○ Starting price: $1,499.99

○ Availability: Summer 2020 ○ Starting price: $1,499.99 Alienware Area-51m R2

○ Availability: June 9, 2020

○ Starting price: $3,049.99

○ Availability: June 9, 2020 ○ Starting price: $3,049.99 Alienware m15 R3

○ Availability: May 21, 2020

○ Starting price: $1,499.99

○ Availability: May 21, 2020 ○ Starting price: $1,499.99 Alienware m17 R3

○ Availability: May 21, 2020

○ Starting price: $1,549.99

○ Availability: May 21, 2020 ○ Starting price: $1,549.99 Dell G3

○ Availability: May 21, 2020

○ Starting price: $779.99

○ Availability: May 21, 2020 ○ Starting price: $779.99 Dell G5

○ Availability: May 21, 2020

○ Starting price: $829.99

Dell XPS 2020 Laptop Lineup - XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 2020 laptop features a very stylish and slim design. Within the slim body is a very powerful hardware configuration that makes use of the latest Intel 10th Gen CPUs and a range of GPU options from NVIDIA. Starting off with the CPU, we are looking at various Comet Lake-H CPU options which include the Core i5-10300H, Core i7-10750H, Core i7-10875H all the way up to Core i9-10885H. The Core i9 configuration will be available post-launch while the rest of the variants will be available at launch.















You get up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 MHz memory support, up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD storage, and an option of either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro 64-bit operating systems.

As stated above, the GPU options include the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4 GB (GDDR6) or the GeForce GTX 2060 Refresh 6 GB (GDDR6). Both are very solid options with the GTX 1650 Ti perfect for the 1080p display while the RTX 2060 Refresh provides solid support for the 4K (HDR-400, 500-nit, 100% RGB coverage) display. The display itself features a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio with super small bezels, making your content viewing experience even better.



























































The laptop features up to a 97WHr battery which is built-in but not user-replaceable and powered by a 90W/130W AC Adapter (Type-C). The entire unit is featured in an elegant CNC machined aluminum body which is colored in Platinum Silver with a carbon fiber composite palm rest colored in black. The touch panel features the Corning Gorilla Glass 6, making it super durable.

Connectivity includes 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports (DisplayPort), a full-size SD card reader, a headphone jack, and a USB-C to USB-A v3.0 port along with HDMI 2.0. As for wireless capabilities, the laptop supports WiFi-6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The keyboard is a full-size chicklet & backlit design. The laptop also features a 720p Windows Hello Camera in its upper bezel. The non-touch variant weighs in at 2.11kg (starting weight) while the touch variant weighs in at 2.51kg (starting weight).

Alienware Aurora R11 Enthusiast Gaming Desktop PC Unleashed – Up To Intel Core i9-10900KF, NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti With Premium AIO Liquid Cooling Starting at $1129.99 US

As far as pricing and availability is concerned, the Dell XPS 17 will retail at a starting price of $1499.99 US this summer.

Dell XPS 2020 Laptop Lineup - XPS 15

Moving on to the Dell XPS 15, you are getting almost the same configurations except for the GPU. The Dell XPS 15 only comes with a GTX 1650 Ti 4 GB (GDDR6) option though you get the same tier of displays, a 1200p variant, and a 2400p variant.

























I/O features 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a single USB 3.0 port. The rest of the I/O configuration is almost the same. You get the rest of the features as the XPS 17 while the smaller 15.6" form factor means that you are getting a lighter overall laptop that weighs in at just 1.83kg (starting weight) for the non-touch and 2.05kg (starting weight) for the touch variant. The Dell XPS 15 is also expected to hit retail shelves in the Summer of 2020 for a starting price of $1299.99 US.

Alienware 2020 Laptop Lineup - Alienware M17 r3 & M15 r3

Following up the Dell XPS lineup is the high-end notebook portfolio from Alienware. Alienware has two key products launching in 2020, the Alienware M17 r3 and the M15 r3. Just like the XPS 17 and XPS 15, both flavors have similar specifications but with the fundamental changes being the overall design and I/O.

Both laptops come with three Intel 10th Gen CPU options to select from which include the Core i9-10980HK with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Core i7-10750H with 6 cores, and 12 threads and lastly, the Core i5-10300H with 4 cores and 8 threads. Both laptops feature support for up to 32 GB DDR4 memory with speeds of 2666 MHz. Following are the GPU configurations for both laptops:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with MaxQ Design (Alienware M15 r3 only)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with Max Performance (Alienware M17 r3 only)

The lower tier of graphics cards which includes the GTX 1650 Ti, GTX 1660 Ti, and the RX 550M come with what Alienware seems to be calling a hyper-efficient voltage regulator design. The GTX 1650 Ti is configured with 6-phase, RX 5500M with an 8-phase and the GTX 1660 Ti with a 12 phase VRM design. The Alienware M15 r3 features dual 64mm fans for the CPU and GPU while the M17's larger area allows for bigger 66mm fans. Both laptops are configured with 4 copper heat pipes and have CPU vapor chamber cooling on models with GPUs featuring a 12 Phase VRM or higher.

Alienware M17 r3 Gaming Laptop:























For storage, you get single configurations with up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 storage, RAID0 configurations of up to 4 TB (2x2TB PCIe M.2) storage, or RAID0 PLUS configurations of up to 4 TB (2x2 TB PCIe M.2) plus 512 GB PCIe M.2 storage. Both models come with three 1080p (144 Hz standard, 144 Hz G-Sync, 300 Hz) and a single 4K 60 Hz options. The difference is that the m15 features slightly better latency of 3ms vs 9ms on the m17. The 4K UHD variant for the m15 also comes with an OLED panel which seems to be missing from the m17. An HD 720p camera is located in the top bezel with dual microphones.

Power to the M17 is provided up to 330W adapters while the max for the M15 is 240W. Both come in either 56 WHr or 86 WHr battery options depending on the configuration you're buying. I/O on both models is pretty much the same, featuring 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port, HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, Audio out, a MicroSD card reader, a 2.5GbE LAN port and an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port. The NIC is based on the Killer Ethernet E3000 and there's also WiFi 6 connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0.

Alienware M15 r3 Gaming Laptop:































Both models feature a magnesium alloy exterior with copper alloy thermal components. The laptops are available in the same colors as the XPS parts. According to Alienware, the base configuration of the M15 should weight in at 2.11 Kg while the full high-end config will weigh in at 2.5 Kg. As for the M17, its base configuration would weigh in at 2.5 Kg while the max configuration would weigh in just under 3 Kg. The Alienware M17 r3 is expected to hit retail on the 21st of May for a starting price of $1549.99 US while the M15 r3 will start at around $1499.99 US.

2020 Gaming Lineup - The G5 15 & G3 15

Moving to the mainstream segment, we have two laptops, the G5 15 (5500) and G3 15 (3500). Both have very similar specifications so let's start with the CPU. The laptops can be configured with the Core i5-10300H 4 core or Core i7-10750H 6 core processors. You can add up to 32 GB DDR4 on the G5 model while the G3 only goes up to 16 GB. Display on both variants is a 1080p LED screen. The G5 once again goes up to 144 Hz and 300 Hz while the G3 goes up to 144 Hz.

Graphics card options range from GTX 1650, GTX 1650 Ti, GTX 1660 Ti, RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 with Max-Q (G5 15 only). Storage options include single configurations of up to 1 TB PCIe SSD or you can get dual storage configurations of 512 GB (Class 35) + 512 GB (Class 40) M.2 SSDs. Both models also weigh similar at 2.34 Kg with the base configuration.















































I/O on both models include HDMI 2.0, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0, an SD card slot, and a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C ports that are available on the higher-end variants. There's also a GbE LAN port and additional wireless options depending on the configuration you go for. The G5 15 is said to be available on May 21st for a starting price of $829.99 US while the G3 15 is going to be available for a starting price of $779.99 US.

Full Lineup Technical Specifications: