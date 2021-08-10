  ⋮  

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Overclockable CPU Listed at Newegg

By Hassan Mujtaba
ASUS's flagship AMD laptop, the ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 has been listed over at Newegg & packs the insanely fast Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU. The ROG Zephyrus is as high-end as AMD laptops can get & this configuration is simply insane and also has overclocking support.

Spotted by the folks over at Laptop Under Budget, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE's main tech feature is that it packs the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX flagship CPU. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX is in direct competition with the Intel Core i9-11980HK, both of which feature overclocking support. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX is configured with up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPUs though this 15 SE variant (GX551QM-ES96) specifically comes with the GeForce RTX 3060 (115W) GPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU is the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor features brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX offers  8 cores and 16 threads. The chip features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock is rated at 3.30 GHz while the boost clock is rated at 4.80 GHz. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment. The HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated at up to 54W+.

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performace 35-45W SKUs

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsGPU ClockTDP
Ryzen 9 5980HXCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.80 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD45W+
Ryzen 9 5980HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.00 GHz4.80 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HXCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.60 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD45W+
Ryzen 9 5900HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.00 GHz4.60 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.00 GHz4.60 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.20 GHz4.40 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)~2000 MHz35-45W
Ryzen 5 5600HCezanne HZen 37nm6 / 123.30 GHz4.20 GHz8 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 5 5600HSCezanne HZen 37nm6 / 123.00 GHz4.20 GHz8 MBTBDTBD35-45W

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (AMD Ryzen Edition) Laptop Features:

  • ROG ScreenPad Plus: 14-inch secondary touchscreen display. Game, Stream, Create, and more!
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost up to 1802MHz at 115W (130W with Dynamic Boost 2.0)
  • Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)
  • 300Hz 3ms 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type PANTONE Validated Display
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 10 Home
  • ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS) and Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound
  • ROG Aura Sync System with per-key RGB Keyboard
  • Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Bundle: Get 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for PC with purchase (*Active subscription required; continues until canceled; game catalog varies over time. Requires Windows 10; see details at xbox.com/pcgamesplan)

Other specifications on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop include up to 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory, 1 TB of NVMe storage capacity, the aforementioned NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU (115W @ 1.80 GHz / 130W with Dynamic Boost), and a 15.6" IPS display which features a refresh rate of 300 Hz. It also features one additional NVMe slot which can be used to add additional storage SSDs. ASUS is going with an interesting choice by offering 8 GB of onboard DDR4-3200 memory & a single DIMM slot that supports up to 16 GB capacity for a total upgradable capacity of 24 GB.

Other than that, you get the ASUS ROG Duo touch which features a secondary 14-inch touchscreen that can be used for gaming, streaming, content creation, and other use cases. The cooling on the laptop is expected to be top-notch so expect users to push performance further with an overclock. IO includes 1 USB 3.2 Type-C, 3 USB 3.2 Type-A (All Gen 2), 1 HDMI 2.0b, 1 RJ-45 LAN port, a 3.5mm combo jack, WiFi6 with Bluetooth 5.1 (2x2 dual-band), and 2x2W plus 2x4W speakers. Power comes with a 280W AC adapter. Expect the pricing to be around the $2000 US mark.

