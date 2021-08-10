ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Overclockable CPU Listed at Newegg

ASUS's flagship AMD laptop, the ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 has been listed over at Newegg & packs the insanely fast Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU. The ROG Zephyrus is as high-end as AMD laptops can get & this configuration is simply insane and also has overclocking support.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Overclockable CPU Powered ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Laptop Listed at Newegg

Spotted by the folks over at Laptop Under Budget, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE's main tech feature is that it packs the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX flagship CPU. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX is in direct competition with the Intel Core i9-11980HK, both of which feature overclocking support. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX is configured with up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPUs though this 15 SE variant (GX551QM-ES96) specifically comes with the GeForce RTX 3060 (115W) GPU.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU is the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor features brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX offers 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock is rated at 3.30 GHz while the boost clock is rated at 4.80 GHz. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment. The HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated at up to 54W+.

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (AMD Ryzen Edition) Laptop Features:

ROG ScreenPad Plus: 14-inch secondary touchscreen display. Game, Stream, Create, and more!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost up to 1802MHz at 115W (130W with Dynamic Boost 2.0)

Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)

300Hz 3ms 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type PANTONE Validated Display

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 10 Home

ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS) and Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound

ROG Aura Sync System with per-key RGB Keyboard

Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost, Bluetooth 5.1

Bundle: Get 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for PC with purchase (*Active subscription required; continues until canceled; game catalog varies over time. Requires Windows 10; see details at xbox.com/pcgamesplan)

Other specifications on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop include up to 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory, 1 TB of NVMe storage capacity, the aforementioned NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU (115W @ 1.80 GHz / 130W with Dynamic Boost), and a 15.6" IPS display which features a refresh rate of 300 Hz. It also features one additional NVMe slot which can be used to add additional storage SSDs. ASUS is going with an interesting choice by offering 8 GB of onboard DDR4-3200 memory & a single DIMM slot that supports up to 16 GB capacity for a total upgradable capacity of 24 GB.





































Other than that, you get the ASUS ROG Duo touch which features a secondary 14-inch touchscreen that can be used for gaming, streaming, content creation, and other use cases. The cooling on the laptop is expected to be top-notch so expect users to push performance further with an overclock. IO includes 1 USB 3.2 Type-C, 3 USB 3.2 Type-A (All Gen 2), 1 HDMI 2.0b, 1 RJ-45 LAN port, a 3.5mm combo jack, WiFi6 with Bluetooth 5.1 (2x2 dual-band), and 2x2W plus 2x4W speakers. Power comes with a 280W AC adapter. Expect the pricing to be around the $2000 US mark.