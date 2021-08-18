AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne Flagship Benchmarked, Comes Close To Intel’s Core i9-11980HK Tiger Lake Flagship

AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU has been tested and compared against Intel's flagship Core i9-11980HK Mobility CPU. The Ryzen 5000H chip was spotted within the Geekbench database and was running in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop which leaked out last week.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Intel Core i9-11980HK, The Flagship Cezanne & Tiger Lake CPUs Battle Out In Geekbench

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop that's leaked out in the Geekbench database is a slightly higher-end variant with 32 GB DDR4-3200 memory & an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU instead of the GeForce RTX 3060 that's featured in the base model. The CPU specifications are not changed & can be seen below.

Will AMD RDNA3 Graphics Cards Support DisplayPort 2.0?

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU is the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor features brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX offers 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock is rated at 3.30 GHz while the boost clock is rated at 4.80 GHz. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment. The HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated at up to 54W+.

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performace 35-45W SKUs

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU Performance

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Chagall HEDT CPUs With Zen 3 Cores Leaked, Up To 64 Core & 280W High-Performance Disruption

In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX scored 1523 points in single-core & 8469 points in the multi-core tests. The CPU managed to operate at a maximum frequency of 4.7 GHz when all cores were operational. The Turbo power plan was used which means that the laptop was running with its full power limit unlocked. The Intel Core i9-11980HK on average scores around 1650 points in single-core and 9500-10000 points in multi-core benchmark.

Both Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Cezanne flagship CPUs feature 8 cores and 16 threads and come close to each. The AMD CPUs are based on a 7nm process node which delivers higher efficiency & lower temperatures while Intel's advantage comes from higher clock speeds that usually surpass the 5 GHz limit but at the cost of higher power consumption. Both CPUs come with overclocking support and various enthusiast-grade laptop configurations. It should be noted that Geekbench 5 takes advantage of Intel's AVX-512 instruction set so they do get an unfair advantage over the AMD Ryzen processors.

As for graphics performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 equipped ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE delivers an OpenCL benchmark score of 137054 points which puts it 6% faster than the average score of the RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. This score actually puts the RTX 3080 Laptop GPU on par with the RTX 2080 Ti Desktop graphics card which is pretty insane if you think about it.

The first AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne CPU-based laptops have started showing up which suggests that we are looking at a launch in the retail segment this month. Expect more information soon.

News Sources: MyLaptopBudget , LaptopUnderBudget