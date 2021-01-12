AMD has officially announced its next-generation Zen 3 powered Ryzen 5000U & Ryzen 5000H CPU lineup for the mobility notebook and laptop segment. Codenamed Cezanne, the Ryzen 5000 U & H series processors feature the brand new core architecture and deliver vastly improved efficiency & performance metrics compared to Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' chips.

AMD is today unveiling both AMD Ryzen 5000U and Ryzen 5000H CPU lineups. The Ryzen 5000H lineup is primarily based on the Zen 3 core architecture and aimed at the high-performance CPU segment while the Ryzen 5000U features both Zen 3 'Cezanne' and Zen 2 'Lucienne' based chips.

The performance differences between the lineup, as such, would be vastly different. The main reason to split the lineup into Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips is that Zen 3 is apparently going to be slightly more expensive than the Zen 2 parts and also their respective predecessors from the Renoir Ryzen 4000 lineup. The huge 19% IPC improvement and the improved cache and latency design would cover up the price difference but for those looking to get something more mainstream and budget-friendly, the Lucienne Zen 2 APUs will cover that segment.

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performance 35-45W SKUs

AMD Ryzen 9 5000H Series APUs:

The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs are going to be the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.60 GHz for the Ryzen 9 5900HX and 4.80 GHz for the Ryzen 9 5980HX. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment. As such, the HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated beyond 45W.

There are also the standard AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HS CPUs which will feature the same core configuration but run at lower clock speeds of 3.30/4.65 GHz & 3.10 & 4.50 GHz base & boost frequencies, respectively.

AMD Ryzen 7 5000H Series APUs:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is based on the Zen 3 core architecture and as such, it should be part of the Cezanne-H lineup which is the direct replacement to the Renoir-H Ryzen 7 4700H CPU which utilized the Zen 2 core architecture.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.40 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' CPUs, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 5 5000H Series APUs:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is a 6 core and 12 thread chip that is based on the Zen 3 architecture. It features a base clock of 3.10 GHz and a boost clock of 4.10 GHz. The CPU carries 8 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache.

For graphics, AMD will be relying on its trusty Vega GPU for now with higher clocks than the Ryzen 5 4600H but the same CU count of 6, offering 384 stream processors. The TDP will be set at 35W and will be configurable up to 45W.

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W

AMD Ryzen 5000U Cezanne 'Zen 3' & Lucienne 'Zen 2' 15-25W SKUs

AMD Ryzen 7 5000U Series APUs:

The top of the stack includes the Zen 3 based Ryzen 7 5800U and the Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 5700U. The Ryzen 7 5800U features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache with clock speeds set at 2.0 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost frequencies along with an 8 CU (512 SP) Vega iGPU that's clocked at 2000 MHz. The Ryzen 7 5700U also features 8 cores and 16 threads but with 8 MB of L3 cache and lower clock speeds of 1.80 GHz base and 4.40 GHz boost. The Ryzen 7 5700U features an 8 CU Vega iGPU too but clocks in at 1900 MHz.







AMD Ryzen 5 5000U Series APUs:

The Ryzen 5 5600 will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture and feature a base clock of 2.30 GHz and a base clock of 4.2 GHz. The chip will also feature an enhanced Vega 7 graphics chip with 7 compute units or 448 stream processors. The GPU will be clocked at 1.8 GHz and the TDP of the chip will be maintained at 10-25W. Compared to the Ryzen 5 4600U (Renoir-U) APU, the Cezanne-U APU comes with a 200 MHz higher base and boost clocks, 1 more compute unit (+64 cores), and a 300 MHz GPU clock speed bump.

The Ryzen 5 5500U features 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 2 core architecture. It has clock speeds rated at 2.10 GHz base and 4.00 GHz boost and carries 8 MB of L3 cache which is lower than the 12 MB L3 cache featured on the Cezanne Ryzen 5 part. The iGPU includes a 7 CU (448 SP) Vega chip which is clocked at 1800 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 3 5000U Series APUs:

Finally, there are the Ryzen 3 5400U (Cezanne) and Ryzen 3 5300U (Lucienne) parts which feature 4 cores and 8 threads. The 5400U features an 8 MB L3 cache while the 5300U features a 4 MB L3 cache. The AMD Ryzen 5 5400U is clocked at 2.60 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost clocks while the Ryzen 5 5300U is clocked at 2.60 GHz base and a 3.85 GHz boost clock. Both chips feature a 6 CU (384 SP) Vega iGPU with the former clocked at 1600 Mhz and the latter running at 1500 MHz.

