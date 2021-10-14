ASUS ROG STRIX Z690I Gaming WiFi Motherboard Packaging Pictured, SFF ITX Design For Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs

ASUS's upcoming ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WiFi motherboard which comes in a Mini-ITX form factor has leaked out and was spotted by Harukaze5719.

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WiFi Motherboard Pictured, LGA 1700 Socket For Intel Alder Lake CPUs on an SFF ITX Board

The ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WiFi motherboard features an ITX form factor but packs a lot of punch. The motherboard is equipped with the LGA 1700 socket which will support Intel's Alder Lake 12th Gen Desktop CPUs and receives power through a single 8-pin connector. It is believed to be powered by an 8+1+1 phase power delivery which should be ample enough to run unlocked 12th Generation chips.

For memory, the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WiFi motherboard rocks dual DDR5 DIMM slots. There will be several ROG STRIX motherboards that will come in DDR4 and DDR5 flavors but looks like the ITX option will only be getting a DDR5 variant. The motherboard features a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, four SATA III ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 front panel headers. There's also a large cover heatsink in the middle which houses the M.2 slot and also provides cooling for the PCH.

As for the design of the motherboard itself, we get some nice chunky heatsinks over the VRMs that feature Heatpipe cooling and a front panel IO header too. Overall, the Z690-I STRIX Gaming WiFi is a very good motherboard in terms of design and it should rock a nice set of features. The pricing is expected to be around the $300-$400 US range considering the SFF ITX boards are a niche. Recent leaks have shown ASUS's Z690 motherboards to be slightly cheaper than their Z590 predecessors so expect a similar treatment for the new Z690 ITX boards too.

Videocardz managed to grab additional photos of the motherboard which show a better look at the design of the motherboard. Since the ITX design doesn't feature much space, the board makes use of a riser PCB which includes additional features such as the Fan/ARGB headers and the dual M.2 slots, each with its own heatsink.

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WiFi Motherboard (Image Credits: Videocardz):

Motherboards manufacturers are expected to unveil their new Z690 products by the end of October 2021 with a launch expected in November 2021 alongside the 12th Gen Desktop CPUs.