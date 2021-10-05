ASUS Z690 Motherboards Listed By Canadian Retailer – Include ROG Maximus, ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming & Prime Series
ASUS's upcoming Z690 motherboard lineup which includes ROG, TUF & PRIME series has been listed online by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada.
ASUS's Z690 Motherboards Listed Online With Preliminary Prices - ROG Maximus Z690 HERO Around $788 CAD
There are a total of nine motherboards that have been listed by the retailer but we have seen a total of 19 motherboards in the EEC listings prior to this. The listing includes a single ROG Z690 Maximus series motherboard, two ROG STRIX motherboards, a single TUF Gaming motherboard, and five PRIME series motherboards.
The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is listed for a price of $788.99 CAD which equals $625 USD. The ROG Maximus XIII HERO which is based on the current Z590 chipset is listed for $854.99 CAD or $678 US by the same retailer. Moving on, we have the ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi which is listed for $510.99 CAD ($405 USD), ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D for $446.99 CAD ($354 USD). The single TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4 is listed for $370.99 CAD ($294.25 USD).
Moving over to the ASUS Z690 PRIME lineup, we have the PRIME Z690-A which is listed for $382.99 CAD ($303 USD), PRIME Z690-P WiFi for $318.99 CAD ($253 USD), PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 for $306.99 CAD ($243 USD), PRIME Z690-P for $293.99 CAD ($233.16) and PRIME Z690-P D4 for $280.99 CAD or $222 USD.
ASUS Z690 Motherboards (PC-Canada) Preliminary Listings:
|Z690 Motherboard Name
|Retailer Price (CAD)
|Price in USD
|Z590 Motherboard Name
|Retailer Price (CAD)
|Price in USD
|ROG Maximus Z690 HERO
|$788.99
|$625
|ROG Maximus XIII HERO
|$854.99
|$678
|ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi
|$510.99
|$405
|ROG STRIX Z590-F Gaming WiFi
|$446.99
|$354
|ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D
|$446.99
|$354
|ROG STRIX Z590-A Gaming WiFi
|$565.99
|$448
|TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4
|$370.99
|$294
|TUF Gaming Z590-PLUS WiFI
|$445.99
|$353
|PRIME Z690-A
|$382.99
|$303
|PRIME Z590-A
|$479.99
|$380
|PRIME Z690-P WiFi
|$318.99
|$253
|PRIME Z590-P WiFi
|$255.99
|$202
|PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4
|$306.99
|$243
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRIME Z690-P
|$293.99
|$233
|PRIME Z590-P
|$229.99
|$182
|PRIME Z690-P D4
|$280.99
|$222
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Based on the prices from the same retailer, it looks like the high-end Z690 motherboards are a bit cheaper than their Z590 predecessors while the entry-level lineup is slightly more expensive. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to drop further as we get close to launch.
H : 20+1 90.
F : 16+1.
A : 16+1.
T P : 14+2.
P : 14+1.
— 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) October 4, 2021
Yesterday, Komachi also revealed the power phase configuration of a few ASUS Z690 boards. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is expected to rock a 20+1 phase design with 90A PowerStages. It looks like the STRIX Z690-A and STRIX Z690-F will feature a similar 16+1 phase design while the TUF Gaming Plus will rock a 14+2 phase design. The ASUS Z690-P will rock a 14+1 phase design. So far, we know the following motherboards in ASUS's Z690 motherboards (the APEX was also listed over at EEC):
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME (DDR5)
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA (DDR5)
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX (DDR5)
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO (DDR5)
- ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G (DDR5)
- ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING D4 (DDR4)
- ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING D4 (DDR4)
- ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING D4 (DDR4)
- TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690-A (DDR5)
- PRIME Z690-A D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690-P WiFi (DDR5)
- PRIME Z690-P WiFi D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690-P (DDR5)
- PRIME Z690-P D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690-V (DDR5)
- PRIME Z690-V D4 (DDR4)
- PRIME Z690-V-SI-D4 (DDR5)
Motherboards manufacturers are expected to unveil their new Z690 products by the end of October 2021 with a launch expected in November 2021 alongside the 12th Gen Desktop CPUs.
News Source: Momomo_US
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter