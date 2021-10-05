ASUS Z690 Motherboards Listed By Canadian Retailer – Include ROG Maximus, ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming & Prime Series

ASUS's upcoming Z690 motherboard lineup which includes ROG, TUF & PRIME series has been listed online by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada.

ASUS's Z690 Motherboards Listed Online With Preliminary Prices - ROG Maximus Z690 HERO Around $788 CAD

There are a total of nine motherboards that have been listed by the retailer but we have seen a total of 19 motherboards in the EEC listings prior to this. The listing includes a single ROG Z690 Maximus series motherboard, two ROG STRIX motherboards, a single TUF Gaming motherboard, and five PRIME series motherboards.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is listed for a price of $788.99 CAD which equals $625 USD. The ROG Maximus XIII HERO which is based on the current Z590 chipset is listed for $854.99 CAD or $678 US by the same retailer. Moving on, we have the ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi which is listed for $510.99 CAD ($405 USD), ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D for $446.99 CAD ($354 USD). The single TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4 is listed for $370.99 CAD ($294.25 USD).

Moving over to the ASUS Z690 PRIME lineup, we have the PRIME Z690-A which is listed for $382.99 CAD ($303 USD), PRIME Z690-P WiFi for $318.99 CAD ($253 USD), PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 for $306.99 CAD ($243 USD), PRIME Z690-P for $293.99 CAD ($233.16) and PRIME Z690-P D4 for $280.99 CAD or $222 USD.

ASUS Z690 Motherboards (PC-Canada) Preliminary Listings:

Z690 Motherboard Name Retailer Price (CAD) Price in USD Z590 Motherboard Name Retailer Price (CAD) Price in USD ROG Maximus Z690 HERO $788.99 $625 ROG Maximus XIII HERO $854.99 $678 ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi $510.99 $405 ROG STRIX Z590-F Gaming WiFi $446.99 $354 ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D $446.99 $354 ROG STRIX Z590-A Gaming WiFi $565.99 $448 TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4 $370.99 $294 TUF Gaming Z590-PLUS WiFI $445.99 $353 PRIME Z690-A $382.99 $303 PRIME Z590-A $479.99 $380 PRIME Z690-P WiFi $318.99 $253 PRIME Z590-P WiFi $255.99 $202 PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 $306.99 $243 N/A N/A N/A PRIME Z690-P $293.99 $233 PRIME Z590-P $229.99 $182 PRIME Z690-P D4 $280.99 $222 N/A N/A N/A

Based on the prices from the same retailer, it looks like the high-end Z690 motherboards are a bit cheaper than their Z590 predecessors while the entry-level lineup is slightly more expensive. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to drop further as we get close to launch.

H : 20+1 90.

F : 16+1.

A : 16+1.

T P : 14+2.

P : 14+1. — 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) October 4, 2021

Yesterday, Komachi also revealed the power phase configuration of a few ASUS Z690 boards. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is expected to rock a 20+1 phase design with 90A PowerStages. It looks like the STRIX Z690-A and STRIX Z690-F will feature a similar 16+1 phase design while the TUF Gaming Plus will rock a 14+2 phase design. The ASUS Z690-P will rock a 14+1 phase design. So far, we know the following motherboards in ASUS's Z690 motherboards (the APEX was also listed over at EEC):

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME (DDR5)

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA (DDR5)

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX (DDR5)

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO (DDR5)

ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G (DDR5)

ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING D4 (DDR4)

ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING D4 (DDR4)

ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING D4 (DDR4)

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690-A (DDR5)

PRIME Z690-A D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690-P WiFi (DDR5)

PRIME Z690-P WiFi D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690-P (DDR5)

PRIME Z690-P D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690-V (DDR5)

PRIME Z690-V D4 (DDR4)

PRIME Z690-V-SI-D4 (DDR5)

Motherboards manufacturers are expected to unveil their new Z690 products by the end of October 2021 with a launch expected in November 2021 alongside the 12th Gen Desktop CPUs.

