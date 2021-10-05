  ⋮  

ASUS Z690 Motherboards Listed By Canadian Retailer – Include ROG Maximus, ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming & Prime Series

By Hassan Mujtaba
ASUS's upcoming Z690 motherboard lineup which includes ROG, TUF & PRIME series has been listed online by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada.

ASUS's Z690 Motherboards Listed Online With Preliminary Prices - ROG Maximus Z690 HERO Around $788 CAD

There are a total of nine motherboards that have been listed by the retailer but we have seen a total of 19 motherboards in the EEC listings prior to this. The listing includes a single ROG Z690 Maximus series motherboard, two ROG STRIX motherboards, a single TUF Gaming motherboard, and five PRIME series motherboards.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is listed for a price of $788.99 CAD which equals $625 USD. The ROG Maximus XIII HERO which is based on the current Z590 chipset is listed for $854.99 CAD or $678 US by the same retailer. Moving on, we have the ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi which is listed for $510.99 CAD ($405 USD), ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D for $446.99 CAD ($354 USD). The single TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4 is listed for $370.99 CAD ($294.25 USD).

Moving over to the ASUS Z690 PRIME lineup, we have the PRIME Z690-A which is listed for $382.99 CAD ($303 USD), PRIME Z690-P WiFi for $318.99 CAD ($253 USD), PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 for $306.99 CAD ($243 USD), PRIME Z690-P for $293.99 CAD ($233.16) and PRIME Z690-P D4 for $280.99 CAD or $222 USD.

ASUS Z690 Motherboards (PC-Canada) Preliminary Listings:

Z690 Motherboard NameRetailer Price (CAD)Price in USDZ590 Motherboard NameRetailer Price (CAD)Price in USD
ROG Maximus Z690 HERO$788.99$625ROG Maximus XIII HERO$854.99$678
ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi$510.99$405ROG STRIX Z590-F Gaming WiFi$446.99$354
ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D$446.99$354ROG STRIX Z590-A Gaming WiFi$565.99$448
TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4$370.99$294TUF Gaming Z590-PLUS WiFI$445.99$353
PRIME Z690-A$382.99$303PRIME Z590-A$479.99$380
PRIME Z690-P WiFi$318.99$253PRIME Z590-P WiFi$255.99$202
PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4$306.99$243N/AN/AN/A
PRIME Z690-P$293.99$233PRIME Z590-P$229.99$182
PRIME Z690-P D4$280.99$222N/AN/AN/A

Based on the prices from the same retailer, it looks like the high-end Z690 motherboards are a bit cheaper than their Z590 predecessors while the entry-level lineup is slightly more expensive. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to drop further as we get close to launch.

Yesterday, Komachi also revealed the power phase configuration of a few ASUS Z690 boards. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is expected to rock a 20+1 phase design with 90A PowerStages. It looks like the STRIX Z690-A and STRIX Z690-F will feature a similar 16+1 phase design while the TUF Gaming Plus will rock a 14+2 phase design. The ASUS Z690-P will rock a 14+1 phase design. So far, we know the following motherboards in ASUS's Z690 motherboards (the APEX was also listed over at EEC):

  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME (DDR5)
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA (DDR5)
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX (DDR5)
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO (DDR5)
  • ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G (DDR5)
  • ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING D4 (DDR4)
  • ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING D4 (DDR4)
  • ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING D4 (DDR4)
  • TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690-A (DDR5)
  • PRIME Z690-A D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690-P WiFi (DDR5)
  • PRIME Z690-P WiFi D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690-P (DDR5)
  • PRIME Z690-P D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690-V (DDR5)
  • PRIME Z690-V D4 (DDR4)
  • PRIME Z690-V-SI-D4 (DDR5)

Motherboards manufacturers are expected to unveil their new Z690 products by the end of October 2021 with a launch expected in November 2021 alongside the 12th Gen Desktop CPUs.

News Source: Momomo_US

