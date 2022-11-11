ASUS Preps AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT ROG STRIX Custom Graphics Cards Too

Although ASUS has only revealed its TUF Gaming custom models for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT graphics cards, an ECC filing reveals that the company is also preparing ROG STRIX GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT ROG STRIX Custom Graphics Cards On Their Way By ASUS

In a filing over at ECC discovered by Momomo_US (via Videocardz), we get to see a range of custom models from ASUS which include ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming, and even a reference model. Once again, AIBs will be offering the custom model directly rather than AMD being the only exclusive vendor to offer the design. In addition to the reference design, ASUS has at least four flavors for each custom model.

Several AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT custom graphics cards from ASUS have appeared at the ECC. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The first model from ASUS is the purely basic TUF Gaming & ROG STRIX variant which will stick to the reference specs. This is followed by the Advanced and OC variants which will feature slightly higher clocks/TGPs while the TOP model, as the name suggests, will offer the best OC and power limits. ASUS has a total of 8 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 10 Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards in the works. The Radeon RX 7900 XT reference model from ASUS will also come in both standard & OC flavors.

The company has already revealed its AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT TUF Gaming models, While the AMD reference models feature a 2-slot design and require dual 8-pin connectors, the ASUS TUF Gaming variants feature a triple 8-pin connector layout and cover 3.68 slots worth of space. The ASUS TUF Gaming OC graphics card is also bigger in size than the 4090 TUF Gaming.

AMD and its partners which include ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston will have custom designs ready for launch by Mid of December.