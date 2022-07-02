ASUS ROG Phone 6 Image Gallery Shows Flagship From All Sides, Revealing LED Matrix Display at the Back, Thick Chassis, More

ASUS will launch its ROG Phone 6 on July 5, according to various teasers displayed by the Taiwanese manufacturer, and before the gaming smartphone’s inception, an entire image gallery showing the device from all sides has surfaced. Needless to say, the upcoming flagship does not look like its competitors from any angle.

Side-Mounted Power Button With a Noticeable Camera Hump Also Present on ROG Phone 6

Sticking with a ‘gamer’ theme that resonates with the rest of its products, ASUS intends the ROG Phone 6 to catch the eye. The image gallery uploaded by WinFuture shows the handset from the front, revealing thin but existing bezels at the top and bottom, along with a matrix LED screen at the back showing the ROG logo. ASUS has used this feature on its Zephyrus G14, though it is significantly larger and is called AniMe Matrix, so it is unclear if the ROG Phone 6 will get the same marketing name.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Press Renders Show Up, IPX4 Splash Resistance Confirmed

It is also unclear if the matrix display can be customized through the upcoming smartphone’s settings or a dedicated app, but we will find out later. Overall, the ROG Phone 6 is quite thick, which should be expected, given that the smartphone is reported to ship with a large 6,000mAh battery, along with improved cooling solutions. There is a side-mounted power button, which may or may not double as a fingerprint reader. A SIM card tray painted with a different color can also be seen in the images and features a varying finish to let users know where it is located.









There is also a triple-rear-camera setup, with earlier leaks claiming that the main sensor will be a 50MP unit and an ultrawide-angle camera with a 13MP resolution. A 3.5mm audio jack is located at the bottom, and next to it is a USB-C port that supports fast charging. According to a previous specifications leak, the ROG Phone 6 will be one of the first flagships to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with up to a whopping 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a FHD+ 165Hz OLED screen, and more.











In short, ASUS is expected to kit out the ROG Phone 6 with the best specifications available for a powerful Android handset. If that was not enough, the Taiwanese firm will also give its latest and greatest gaming smartphone IPX4 slash resistance, along with optional accessories such as a ROG-themed fan that helps keeps temperatures low. Given that the ROG Phone 6 will have top-end hardware do not expect it to come cheap, though details on its pricing are unknown.

Fortunately, July 5 is only a few days away, so we will know everything soon. Stay tuned.

News Source: WinFuture