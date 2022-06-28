Asus ROG Phone 6 Press Renders Show Up, IPX4 Splash Resistance Confirmed

Asus is preparing to release their latest and perhaps the greatest gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6, the phone already passed through TENNA a few days ago, giving us some information about what the device is going to sport, and now, we have our hands on some fresh renders of the phone, and yes, it does look as good as one would expect and extravagant, too.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 renders are coming from Evan Blass, a renowned tipster and Blass shows us the phone in a number of colors, as well as accessories. It is safe to say that the upcoming flagship is going to follow in the footsteps of the predecessor and it honestly is not a bad thing by any means.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will Pack IPX4 Splash Resistance, Up to 18 Gigs of RAM, and a Massive Battery in Tow

For those wondering, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to go official on July 5th, later this year, and yes, you will be getting a ridiculously powerful device for your money.

As you can see in the image above, you are looking at a device with a cooling solution attached to it, this is an accessory, of course. Taking it off will let you use your ROG Phone 6 as a normal phone would.

For those wondering, we already know about the specs of the phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is going to bring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The device is going to feature Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and up to 18 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM, as well.

Powering up the phone will be a massive 5,850 mAh battery with 65W wired charging. Needless to say, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is looking like a behemoth and might as well be the most powerful device on the market.

To ensure that your phone is running without any issues, Asus is going to offer AeroActive Cooler 6, which should keep the phone cool during extended gaming sessions. In the picture above, you can see the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus which shows a large cutout for cameras as well. Speaking of cameras, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will bring a 64-megapixel main camera, but we do not have any word on the other offerings.

Last but not the least, this has just been confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming phone to have IPX4 splash resistance, so you do not have to worry about the device running into issues.