ASUS Announces ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Higher Touch Response Rate, More

Shortly after the ROG Phone 5, ASUS has introduced beefed-up versions called the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. One of the biggest changes is that both models feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

Apart From the Chipset and Touch Response Rate Change, Everything Else Appears to Remain Consistent With the Snapdragon 888-Powered ROG Phone 5

In case you do not remember the differences between the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, we recommend checking out our chipset comparison. There are a few differences separating the two SoCs, with the primary one being that the ‘Prime’ core is running at 2.995GHz instead of 2.84GHz. Qualcomm has also made improvements to the Hexagon 780 DSP and AI Engine.

As for the changes ASUS has introduced to its ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro, the Taiwanese manufacturer has upgraded the touch response rate from 300Hz to 360Hz, making both flagships become more responsive than before. In terms of aesthetics, the ROG Phone 5s Pro also sports a ROG Vision display, along with two extra touch sensors at the rear.



































Apart from that, very little has changed between the two. The ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro tout the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a Full HD+ resolution, along with a 144Hz refresh rate support. You can also get up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM if you opt to purchase the ROG Phone 5s Pro, while the ROG Phone 5s is limited to 16GB RAM, not like that will matter to most people. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

For imaging, both flagships sport triple rear cameras comprised of a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro unit. The front houses a 24MP front-facing camera, and to keep all the lights on, there is a massive 6000mAh battery underneath the hood with 65W fast charging support. ASUS has also introduced a 90Hz refresh rate mode that has been added to the existing 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz options. Having a 90Hz option is great for when you want to conserve battery life while experience buttery-smooth scrolling and navigation.













According to ASUS, the ROG Phone 5S lineup will replace the ROG Phone 5 when stock dries up. Pricing details for the U.S. are not available for the time being, but we will make sure to let our readers know more information about availability soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out the official product pages of the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro.