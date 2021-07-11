ASUS Releases Demon Slayer Inspired Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and GeForce RTX 3060 TUF

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Blade of Demon Destruction), follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who's family was slaughtered by demons and his sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. He strives to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and take revenge for what has happened to his sister. The manga was serialized in Japan for Weekly Shōnen Jump and combined into volumes that have been released by VIZ Media. Demon Slayer has also been released as an anime by Ufotable and also has an animated movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, that was produced in 2020 with a sequel to follow. The movie is currently the highest anime film and Japanese film of all time. The manga is the tenth best manga series of all time.

In celebration of Demon Slayer's success in both print and film, ASUS has collaborated with the Demon Slayer franchise to release the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED laptop, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF, as well as a selection of computer accessories based off of a few of the more notable characters of the series.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED laptop has artwork based off the series. The Vivo book is equipped with a 2.8K OLED screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (Cezanne) processors, 10 bit, a full DCI-P3 color coverage, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. While the laptop does is not made for high-end gaming, it does supply high-end creators with an option to support their Demon Slayer fandom.







Along with the Vivobook Demon Slayer Edition, ASUS will also release headsets, mousepads, and other routers inspired by Demon Slayer series characters such as Tanjiro Kamado (a green styled gaming headset and matching mouse), Nezuko Kamado (a pink inspired headset and matching mousepad), and a wireless router inspired by the mysterious boar-headed swordsman Inosuke Hashibira.





















ASUS will also launch a new TUF B560 PLUS WIFI motherboard, TUF Gaming GT501 computer chassis, RT-AX86U gaming router, and TUF Gaming 240 LC ARGB CPU cooler, with corresponding colors and artwork of one of the largest antagonists of the manga, Zenitsu Agatsumam.

The Demon Slayer inspired Vivobook 14 OLED laptop is now listed at the website JD at ¥5499, or $849.

Source: ASUS (Weibo), JD via @momomo_us, VIZ Media