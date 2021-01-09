  ⋮  

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming Graphics Card With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Pictured, Triple-Fan Cooling & Custom PCB Design

ASUS's GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming graphics card that features 12 GB GDDR6 memory has been leaked by Videocardz. The graphics card is one of the several custom models for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is aiming a launch this quarter.

According to Videocardz, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was reportedly going to be offered in two flavors, a 6 GB and a 12 GB model, but based on new information, it looks like the 6 GB model may not get to see the light of day, at least that is what's rumored right now. The 12 GB variant on the other hand will be coming to market around February though we might see an announcement at CES 2021.

Coming to the specifications, the brand new Ampere graphics card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory which is more than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080 cards. ASUS will be offering the graphics card in several custom flavors including its ROG STRIX design but right now, we have the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 (ASUS TUF-RTX3060-O12G-Gaming) leaked out. As for the specific Ampere GPU, the card is said to be based on the GA106-300 GPU which should offer 3584 cores in 28 SM units.

The card itself features a 2.7 slot design and a large aluminum shroud with three massive fans that come with 0dB technology. The heatsink underneath the card is a massive aluminum fin array with several copper heat pipes running through it. The card makes use of a custom PCB design but the cooler and the backplate extend beyond it. Based on previous implementations, ASUS might go for either a single 8-pin or a dual 8-pin connector configuration for this graphics card. Display outputs include a dual HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs.

In terms of performance, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming graphics card should end up somewhere between the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and the GeForce RTX 2080 which is decent if it is priced right. A price of around $349 US should be expected but it is likely it would end up at around $379 US due to the larger 12 GB VRAM pool on the card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 UltraNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-250?Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBA395.2mm2TBA395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBA17.4 BillionTBA17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores23043584486438405888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA152 / 80TBA184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA152 / 38TBA184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1410 MHzTBA1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1665 MHzTBA1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA16.2 TFLOPsTBA20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA32.4 TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?256-bit192-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA14 GbpsTBA14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA448 GbpsTBA448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA180W?TBA220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$399 US?$299?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?November 2020?2021?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September

