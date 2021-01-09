ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming Graphics Card With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Pictured, Triple-Fan Cooling & Custom PCB Design
ASUS's GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming graphics card that features 12 GB GDDR6 memory has been leaked by Videocardz. The graphics card is one of the several custom models for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is aiming a launch this quarter.
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Pictured, TUF Gaming Design With Triple-Fan Cooling
According to Videocardz, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was reportedly going to be offered in two flavors, a 6 GB and a 12 GB model, but based on new information, it looks like the 6 GB model may not get to see the light of day, at least that is what's rumored right now. The 12 GB variant on the other hand will be coming to market around February though we might see an announcement at CES 2021.
Coming to the specifications, the brand new Ampere graphics card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory which is more than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080 cards. ASUS will be offering the graphics card in several custom flavors including its ROG STRIX design but right now, we have the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 (ASUS TUF-RTX3060-O12G-Gaming) leaked out. As for the specific Ampere GPU, the card is said to be based on the GA106-300 GPU which should offer 3584 cores in 28 SM units.
The card itself features a 2.7 slot design and a large aluminum shroud with three massive fans that come with 0dB technology. The heatsink underneath the card is a massive aluminum fin array with several copper heat pipes running through it. The card makes use of a custom PCB design but the cooler and the backplate extend beyond it. Based on previous implementations, ASUS might go for either a single 8-pin or a dual 8-pin connector configuration for this graphics card. Display outputs include a dual HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs.
In terms of performance, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming graphics card should end up somewhere between the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and the GeForce RTX 2080 which is decent if it is priced right. A price of around $349 US should be expected but it is likely it would end up at around $379 US due to the larger 12 GB VRAM pool on the card.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-250?
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-250
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304
|3584
|4864
|3840
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 80
|TBA
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 38
|TBA
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1410 MHz
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|16.2 TFLOPs
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|32.4 TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|256-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|180W?
|TBA
|220W
|320W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$399 US?
|$299?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$899 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|November 2020?
|2021?
|29th October
|Q4 2020?
|17th September
|January 2021?
|24th September
