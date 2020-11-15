The ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC 'Liquid Cooled' graphics card has been spotted running on an AMD X570 platform ahead of its launch. The graphics card is the only AIO watercooled design for the AMD 'Big Navi' GPU that we have seen so far and it looks like the card has already gone past pre-production as seen in the picture posted by Harukaze5719.

ASUS's Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC 'Water-Cooled' AIO Graphics Card Spotted

The graphics card which was pictured is similar to the official renders but there are some key details that the leaked picture provides. First of all, the card was definitely pictured by ASUS & made evident by the fact that it was running on an ASUS X570-PRO motherboard. These leaks coming from internal employees are regular in the tech industry and it looks like someone at ASUS's HQ couldn't help from posting the pictures online.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Listed at EEC

The other important detail that was left out in the renders is that the ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC makes use of a dual 8-pin connector configuration. We have seen some designs going for a triple 8-pin connector configuration but ASUS is using a standard approach. The tubing leads to a 240mm AIO radiator but that has been blurred out from the picture.

ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

The ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT is a full-on liquid-cooled design that makes use of the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB but couples it with the power of liquid cooling. The liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator that has braided tubing leading to a custom pump model that has been designed specifically for the Navi 21 "RDNA 2" GPU. The shroud on the card itself is gorgeous with a stunning display of ASUS's AURA SYNC RGB lighting and a futuristic shroud design. The shroud also comes with a blower-style fan that will blow air through the internal chassis of the graphics card.

EK & ASUS Unveil GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 With Pre-Installed Water Blocks For November, Also Teases Next-Gen Design

As for the internal chassis, a large cold plate is said to cool both the GPU silicon and GDDR6 VRAM featured on the PCB. The graphics card is definitely going to be a standout design for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, offering a premium cooling design for a hefty premium. Expect the card to cost around $899 US or higher at launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated to real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





