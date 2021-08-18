ASTRO Gaming Partners with Timbuk2 to Bring a Bag Collection Designed for Gamers
ASTRO Gaming is joining forces with Timbuk2 to create a set of stylish, functional, and durable gaming bags. The bags are all made to cater to traveling folk and to fit their demanding lifestyles. In other words, content creators, eSports athletes, and other travel-centric gamers will have perfect bags that will suit their needs!
The Timbuk2 x ASTRO collection includes the BP-35 Gaming backpack and the CS-03 Crossbody Sling designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go. Both of which are now available at ASTRO Gaming's and Timbuk2's websites.
Aaron Dyer, Vice President of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming had the following to say regarding the partnership:
Born in the innovative city of San Francisco, Timbuk2 and ASTRO Gaming are intimately familiar with the highs and lows of startup life. We’re even connected at a foundational level - one of ASTRO’s co-founders is a former Timbuk2 team member.
Both companies share product philosophies that have resulted in the creation of unique, functional products that stand the test of time. Timbuk2’s premium gear is trusted for its legendary quality and bespoke design. ASTRO Gaming develops premium equipment to enhance the gaming experience.
So, let's get into the specifics. The BP-35 includes:
- Water-resistant fabrics
- Adjustable air mesh shoulder and sternum straps for a more secure fit.
- A ventilated EVA padded back panel for longer treks
- Hidden compression straps for better weight distribution
- Grippy hexagon zipper pulls
- Two 16'' Laptop Sleeves
- An Expandable Side-Pocket
- Vista Loop to secure external equipment
- Two additional pockets for cords and a controller
Meanwhile, the CS-03 Crossbody Sling features:
- 15 Game Cartridge Storage slots
- Customized padded pocket with brushed tricot liner to protect the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices
- Back Zipper pocket to stow most large smartphones
- Quick access secure magnetic fold over closure on the front pocket
- Two Stretch mesh pockets for cords
- Daisy chain D-Ring on the front for quick attachments
- Key Keeper in the front zip pocket
- Vista loop to secure external equipment
The Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP-35 is available for an MSRP of $199.99 USD while the CS-03 Crossbody Sling is available for an MSRP of $79.99.
