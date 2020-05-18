Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Map Will Probably Be Somewhat Bigger Than Odyssey’s, Producer Says

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s map will probably be a bit bigger than Odyssey’s, according to Assassin’s Creed producer Julien Laferrière.

Earlier this month we covered that, following community criticism, Valhalla won’t be the biggest entry in the franchise. Many complained about the huge size of Odyssey, and as such, Valhalla is said to be a tighter entry in the series. This ‘confirmation’ came from Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East, Malek Teffaha. His tweet, however, has now been deleted.

Whether Valhalla will offer a less-bloated experience remains to be seen at this point, but according to Ubisoft’s Laferrière, in terms of range, the size of the world in Valhalla will actually be somewhat bigger than Odyssey’s.

At least, that’s what the producer said in a recent interview with French gaming journalist Julien Chièze.

We’ve included the translation of the part discussing the world size in Valhalla down below (credits go to Reddit user ‘Vesat’.

Julien Chièze: The first thing that interests the players is the size of the world compared to what you have done previously in odyssey, origins, which are the last two. Is it similar, is it bigger, is it comparable? Julien Laferrière: I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.

What are your thoughts about this? An even bigger world than the one featured in Odyssey? Discuss down below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is slated for a release later this year on PC, and the current- and next-gen consoles. Recent rumors suggest that the title is launching around October 15/16.