Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Pops Up on Amazon, Backing an Earlier Leak

Late last month Ubisoft finally unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and we already know quite a bit about the Viking-themed adventure, but unfortunately, a release date has remained elusive. Well, while Ubisoft has yet to say anything officially, Amazon may have let the cat out of the bag. While the page has since been edited, Amazon Italy briefly listed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as coming out on October 15. Of course, the Internet never forgets, so here’s a screenshot.

This would seem to at least partially back up a previous Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date leak – as we reported last week, a small Scandinavian retailer listed an October 16 release date for Valhalla. That leak didn’t have a ton of supporting evidence, but it feels a bit more believable now given the Amazon listing. Of course, the two leaked release dates are off by one day, but still, it seems we’re zeroing in on a release in the third week of October.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt until Ubisoft makes an official announcement. Given the state of the world at the moment, there’s a very good chance any planned Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date may change. That said, in recent years, October releases have become standard for AC games (Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey all came out during the month) so the leaked dates are certainly believable. Haven’t been keeping up with Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Here’s a rundown of the key features:

- Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more. Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 this holiday season.