Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won’t Be The Biggest Entry in the Series, As Team Addressed Criticism

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to be a big game, but it won't be the biggest entry in the series.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, Ubisoft head of communications for the Middle East Malek Teffaha confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be the biggest nor the longest entry in the series, adding that the team is addressing criticism with the new game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, while a solid game, is among the most bloated open-world games released in recent times, with the huge map filled with too much optional content that makes it easy for players to get distracted from the main story. A tighter game is definitely appreciated, and it seems like the new entry in the series will deliver on this front.

Yesterday, it has been confirmed that one of the most iconic locations in England, Stonehenge, will be explorable in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It has also been confirmed that the game will feature Flyting, which is an unusual competition, and weddings that allow players to build relationships between clans.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released later this year worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In-game footage running on Xbox Series X is going to be shown later today, so make sure to check us back in a few hours to be among the first to see the upcoming open-world game in action on the next-generation console by Microsoft.