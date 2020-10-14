Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Specs Revealed, Deep Dive Trailer Shows Off Beautiful Visuals

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches in less than a month, and Ubisoft has revealed what kind of rig you’ll need to play the game, but first, we have a new 7-minute-plus “deep dive” trailer to watch! The video shows off your Viking settlement, brutal large-scale battles, character customization, and a few quick glimpses of Asgard, which you’ll be able to explore. Check it all out, below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Settlement, Romances, and Supernatural Side Further Detailed

Looking good! It definitely seems like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is taking the series to the next level visually, as it looks markedly better than either Origins or Odyssey. So, what kind of PC will you need to push all that visual splendor? The requirements aren’t too crazy – you’ll only need AMD RX 570 or GeForce GTX 1060 to play at 1080p. On the high end, Valhalla isn’t as demanding as Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion, as the game doesn’t feature ray tracing – for 4k and Ultra High settings you’ll need an AMD RX 5700XT or GeForce RTX 2080. Check out the full PC requirements, below.

Minimum Configuration - Low preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration - High preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration - High preset 1080p 60 FPS

For Honor’s Next-Gen Support Detailed: 1080P On Xbox Series S, 4K on PlayStation 5, 60 FPS Support To Launch Later

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K Configuration - Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K Configuration - Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i9 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Stadia on November 10, and PS5 on November 12 or 19, depending on where you live.