Ubisoft has announced that its latest Assassin’s Creed installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has delivered massive day-one engagement.

Valhalla, the publisher’s Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed title launched globally alongside the Xbox Series X|S this week, and the game is off to a very good start.

As revealed by Ubisoft through an official press release, the active number of players on the game’s launch day (PC, Stadia, Luna, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) doubled that of the publisher’s previous Assassin’s Creed installment, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

“We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors,” said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO. “In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world. We are excited to greet players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a game that unleashes the power of the new hardware. This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits.”

Although exact numbers haven’t been shared yet, this is quite the achievement. Interesting to note is that the game become available today on PlayStation 5 alongside the console’s launch. As such, active player numbers for Sony’s next-gen console haven’t been included in the activity data just yet.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS5, Xbox consoles, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game renders in dynamic 4K and 60FPS. As reported earlier, reports suggest that the title is quite demanding and is struggling to keep 60FPS in 4K resolution on NVIDIA's RTX 3090GPU.