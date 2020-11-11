Like the PS5 version, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t run in native 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X.

Recently it was confirmed that Ubisoft’s latest installment in the series wouldn’t be running in native 4K on Sony’s console. Instead, the title uses dynamic resolution scaling up to 4K. Due to some confusing wording, some believed that on Xbox Series X, the title would be running in native 4K. As might have been expected, however, this isn’t the case.

We already touched on this matter yesterday when we covered a short part from an interview with the game’s producer Julien Laferrière, who talked about Valhalla’s resolution on the next-gen platforms.

“There will be shorter loading times and a good frame rate that make the game a lot more comfortable to play, as well as stuff like better draw distance, dynamic 4K and so on”, the producer told VGC.

We reached out to VGC to verify what Laferrière said about the resolution, but according to the interviewer, the producer was talking about the resolution on the next-gen consoles in general, not directly confirming that Valhalla runs in dynamic 4K on the Series X as well.

From the looks of it, however, we now have confirmation from The Verge Journalist Tom Warren, who took to Twitter to say that Valhalla doesn’t run in native 4K on Microsoft’s next-gen flagship.

In the same tweet, Warren said that he believes that the game runs on “high” PC settings instead of “ultra” settings.

it's not native 4K for a start, and I'd imagine high but not ultra settings — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 10, 2020

So there you have it – Valhalla runs in dynamic 4K at 60FPS on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox. The game will also be available for PS5 when it launches tomorrow.