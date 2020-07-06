AC Valhalla Gameplay Leaks Ahead of Ubisoft’s UbiForward 2020 Event Next Week

30 minutes of AC Valhalla gameplay footage has leaked ahead of Ubisoft’s UbiForward 2020 digital event next week.

Over the past few months, we already received some ‘gameplay’ footage, which could have needed a bit more of actual gameplay. While the teaser trailer showed a glimpse of the game’s impressive visuals and atmosphere, fans were disappointed by the lack of ‘hands-on-controller’ gameplay. For those who have been living under a rock for the past few months, we’ve included Ubisoft’s AC Valhalla ‘First Look’ gameplay trailer down below:

The first gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now, and gives a peek at what’s to come on Xbox Series X as Eivor and their Viking clan travels to the fractured land of England. We get a glimpse at a number of new features Valhalla is introducing, including Viking longship raids, dual-wielding combat, axe-throwing, and even tattoo customization. One shot even shows Eivor landing a flying knee to an enemy’s head before viciously tackling another and delivering a brutal killing blow. The trailer also highlights a bit of the explorable open world, including a Viking longhouse feast, verdant green fields, and iconic locations like Stonehenge.

Following the trailer, Ubisoft announced its own “E3-style” digital July event including news and reveals – its UbiForward event which is scheduled to air next week on July 12.

Why wait another week if you can already check out the Valhalla gameplay right now? 30 minutes of gameplay appears to have surfaced online, and while the quality will obviously be better next week, we wanted our fans to enjoy it nonetheless. Check out the footage down below (but be quick about it as Ubisoft has been actively pulling videos that have surfaced over the weekend).

https://streamable.com/q562zl

https://streamable.com/v812ig

https://streamable.com/9p4nlm

AC Valhalla is slated for a release on PC and PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X later this year.