Last week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla unleashed the hordes with its debut trailer, but in classic Ubisoft fashion, we didn’t actually get any gameplay. The trailer was fun, and gave us a good sense of the gritty approach Ubisoft will be taking with the subject matter, but given Valhalla will be one of the fist games on Xbox Series X and PS5, people wanted to see some actual in-engine footage.

Well, today during the most recent episode of Inside Xbox, Ubisoft and Microsoft provided just that. While we still have to wait for uncut gameplay, the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla provides an in-engine look at the game’s striking scenery, both in Norway and England, and some intense battle footage, all running on the Xbox Series X. Check it out for yourself, below.

While the Valhalla trailer doesn't features much actual hands-on-controller gameplay, we do get some hints of interesting stuff. We get a nice look at the longships you'll be sailing, and according to Ubisoft, some of the moves we see our Viking warriors pulling off, including pro-wrestling-style flying knees and dual axe wielding, can actually be done in game. Here's a bit more detail directly from Ubisoft...

The first gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now, and gives a peek at what’s to come on Xbox Series X as Eivor and their Viking clan travels to the fractured land of England. We get a glimpse at a number of new features Valhalla is introducing, including Viking longship raids, dual-wielding combat, axe-throwing, and even tattoo customization. One shot even shows Eivor landing a flying knee to an enemy’s head before viciously tackling another and delivering a brutal killing blow. The trailer also highlights a bit of the explorable open world, including a Viking longhouse feast, verdant green fields, and iconic locations like Stonehenge.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Stadia later this year. What do you think? Impressed by our first real look at the game?