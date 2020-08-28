Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Shows Off Its Wide Array of Mythological Foes in New Footage

Recent entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise have toed a fine line between history and mythology, and the makers of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have previously said the game will be “historically grounded” and not focus too much on fantasy elements. Well, apparently the game (or messaging) changed somewhere along the way, because Ubisoft just released new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay as part of as part of GamesRadar’s latest Future Games Show, and it’s packed with all sorts of fantasy beasties!

We see a giant dog knowns as Black Shuck, which is said to be the Devil incarnate and the witchy Daughters of Lerion (inspired by Shakespeare’s King Lear). We also get a look at a lengthy sidequest, The Lost Drengir of Ragnar Lothbrok, which tasks you with hunting down the former warrior followers of a famous Viking. And yes, Ubisoft previously said Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have almost no sidequests. Again, has the game changed, or was the early messaging just really bad? Anyways, check out the new footage below…

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been the subject of behind-the-scenes turmoil, as the game’s director Ashraf Ismail was fired by Ubisoft following an external investigation into misconduct allegations. It will be interesting how the game comes together without him at the helm. Here are the Assassin's Creed Valahalla's key features:

Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan.

Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

Grow Your Settlement - Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more.

Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 17. The game will be on Xbox Series X and PS5 whenever those consoles might launch.